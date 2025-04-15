International God's Way Church founder, Bishop Daniel Obinim warned his church members against going elsewhere

The Ghanaian man of God said any Abroso member who disobeyed him would face spiritual attacks as punishment

The preacher clarified that the only valid reason to seek help outside the church was in the case of medical treatment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, has cautioned his congregants against leaving his church.

While delivering a sermon on Sunday, April 13, he stated that he did not want to see any member of his congregation joining or visiting another church for prayers.

Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Daniel Obinim, warns his church members against quitting his church. Photo credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He said any member who flouted that directive would face dire consequences, including several spiritual attacks.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Obinim suggested that members of the International God's Way Church, also known as Abroso, were not permitted to worship at any other church apart from his.

"I don't want to see any Abroso member going to another church for prayers, because if a non-member visits the church and later leaves, it's okay. However, if you, as a staunch member, leave to join another church, you will have a spiritual problem with me. What are you going there to look for?

"If I catch any Abroso member visiting another church, I will have a spiritual problem with you. Ask any elder what it means to have a spiritual problem with someone. I don't understand why you always go there. Is it marriage? Is it financial help? Or is it a medical condition?" he added.

He said the only condition under which an Abroso member was allowed to seek help outside his church was on medical grounds.

The Ghanaian preacher is famed for his performed miracles and sharing controversial religious views.

Below is the video of Bishop Daniel Obinim sending out a warning to his church members:

Netizens react to Bishop Obinim's church warning

Bishop Daniel Obinim's latest video has sparked reactions from followers of his page on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Abroso said:

"Amen ooo oooo."

@Official_Aaron also said:

"It's true, man of God."

@OFICIAl OMANHENE TV commented:

"I need your help, please. To feed is a problem. I don’t know how to get to you. Please, I need money. Please, Papa, help me."

@Gilbert Alalik also commented:

"God bless you, Daddy."

@Agnes Opoku wrote:

"Daddy, god bless you, and working god will bless you."

Bishop Obinim is the founder of the International God's Way Church. Photo credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Bishop Daniel Obinim slashes anointing oil price

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bishop Obinim reduced the prices of anointing oil from GH¢1,000 to GH¢100 for his church members.

The Ghanaian preacher announced this during a mid-week service, with many netizens reacting to the comments section of the online post.

Bishop Obinim explained that the price cut came as part of broader preparations for a special anointing service, which took place on April 13, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh