A couple's wedding ceremony has made them an internet sensation owing to the simple manner in which it was conducted

Photos from the church wedding occasion showed the couple before the priest and behind them were empty seats as if no guest was invited

In another scene from the occasion, the couple and their inner circle had a small reception as they were seen over the dining like a normal family having their meal

For many people, a wedding occasion is a time to invite friends and guests to join one in marital bliss, but for a black couple, this is not their own perception.

Photos of the couple's wedding ceremony have gone viral and sparked debate on social media.

The couple's simple wedding got many talking Photo Credit: Vivian Chizoba

Sharing photos of the church wedding on Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ Vivian Chizoba thought:

''This is how a wedding should look like."

In the first frame, the couple were joined at an almost empty church wedding by a priest and moved on from there to a small reception.

The reception looked like that of a normal family having their meal over the dining.

In another frame, the couple struck a pose with close friends and well-wishers who seemed to have been exclusively selected to grace the occasion.

Many people expressed surprise, frowned at it

"There was a wedding in Cana of Galilee, and Jesus was invited, and his mother too.....

"And as the wedding was going on, the wine got finished.

"And Jesus told the organizers to fill drums with water....

"Oga, u are just stingy if u are having this type of occasion. An occasion is come one come all. It's for everybody. It is ur joyful day.

"Have peace...."

Felicity Chinwe Nwode said:

"And they're Rich... People shouting covid 19 did you see them wearing any mask... Some people actually want a stress-free wedding."

Emmy Emmanuel commented:

"If you like make una stay for una mama room e no concern me wetin I know be say be at least people go reach 1000 for my own."

Caleb Chima wrote:

"After chopping other people's wedding food now e don reach your own turn you wan turn am simple wedding, that will only work for Europeans no be here for Naija, we must come and chop."

Couple invite only 20 persons to their wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a couple's simple wedding had got many people talking.

The groom identified as Kageni revealed that he and his wife had styled the wedding venue themselves as they wanted something moderate and fun-filled.

He added that only 20 persons attended, with all of them properly vaccinated.

Social media users gushed about the beauty that could be seen from the pictures despite the moderateness of the ceremony, others felicitated with them on their marital success.

