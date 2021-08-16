Ga South, 6 other designated districts to give Johnson and Johnson vaccine jab

Some Health facilities in Accra and Kumasi have been earmarked to administer the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ghana Health Service has announced that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine shots would be available between August 16 and August 20.

The Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, said people who have not received any vaccine at all will be prioritised.

According to him, it is not medically right to mix the COVID-19 vaccines from different sources as it is not a safe practice.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the districts and their accompanying health facilities where a person can visit for a shot.

1. Kpone Katamanso

At Kpone Katamanso, persons can visit Kpone Polyclinic, Zenu Health centre, Apollonia health centre, Katamanso health centre, 1MRS Michel camp, New crystal hospital, Oyibi health centre, Valley View University Hospital, Gbetsile clinic.

2. Ablekuma Central

3. Okaikoi North

Аbekа Ankam Medical Centre, Lapaz Community Hospital (Main), Prince of Peace Maternity Home, Fadama Mosque, Lapaz Market and Abeka Methodist Church.

4. Ga South

5. Accra Metro

6. Adenta

In the Adentan District, people can visit the Frafraha Health Centre, Botwe Health Centre, Gbentanaa Mobile Team, Ogbojo Polyclinic, Amrahia Health Centre, Adjiringanor Health Centre and the Amanfrom Health Centre.

7. Tema Metro

