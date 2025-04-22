Award-winning Ghanaian musician Gyakie has opened up about how she juggled between work and school in a viral video

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology spoke about her first stage performance with an interview with Kwaku Manu

Some social media users have commented on singer Gyakie and Kwaku Manu's interview trending on YouTube

Ghanaian singer Jackline Acheampong, widely known as Gyakie, has shared her experiences with the pressures of balancing academic life and her burgeoning music career while studying at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In an exclusive interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu on Aggresive Show, Forever hitmaker, Gyakie, who pursued a degree in Business Administration, expressed that the expectations from her lecturers often led to feelings of discomfort and paranoia.

Ghanaian singer Gyakie shares an awkward campus experience in an interview with Kwaku Manu. Photo credit: @gyakie.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian musician Gyakie noted that her dual identity as a student and a singer resulted in her frequently being put on the spot in class.

"Sometimes, going to class becomes uncomfortable because some lecturers know I am a singer, and they randomly ask me questions I am not ready to answer."

Additionally, she mentioned the challenges with adhering to the prescribed dress code for business students, which added to her sense of unease.

"I would sometimes feel paranoid about how I dressed, especially when fellow students requested pictures on days when I didn’t feel at my best."

Gyakie talks about her first stage performance

Singer Gyakie also reflected on the anxieties she faced during her initial stage performance at KNUST, recalling it as a particularly daunting experience.

She performed during the Republic Hall SRC week, where technical difficulties with the sound system led to a challenging situation. While some audience members attempted to maintain a positive atmosphere, others expressed their dissatisfaction.

After the performance, Gyakie admitted to feeling overwhelmed and emotional and stated that she cried backstage, she cried because she regretted going there.

Through her candid reflections, Gyakie highlights the complexities of navigating fame and the expectations that come with it, particularly in an academic environment.

Ghanaian singer Gyakie's interview with Kwaku Manu is below:

Singer Gyakie slays in a short hairstyle

Ghanaian style influencer Gyakie looked gorgeous in a customised top and black long skirt while rocking a short hairstyle for her photoshoot.

Legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong's daughter looked classy in black flat shoes and a gold anklet to elevate her simple look.

Singer Gyakie styled her look with a black leather bag and showed off her Nintendo, which has become the talk of the town.

Check out the photos below:

