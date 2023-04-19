Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned an ultramodern barracks his government has completed for members of the Ghana Police Service

He commissioned the beautiful edifice at a well-organised event held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Kwabenya Police Barracks is made up of 514 self-contained flats that come in one- and two-bedroom options

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has shared stunning photos of an ultramodern police barracks he commissioned on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The Kwabenya Police Barracks is composed of a whopping 514 self-contained flats.

The flats come in one- and two-bedroom options, the president announced on his Facebook page.

Some of the photos shared by President Nana Akufo-Addo about the newly constructed Kwabenya Police Station. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

So far 322 of the flats have been completed and are ready to be occupied by members of the Ghana Police Service.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“These units are fitted with modern facilities and will serve as comfortable homes and afford a conducive working environment for police officers and their families,” the president said.

A long shot of the ultramodern Kwabenay Police Barracks. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

He also explained that the housing project for the police service also comes with a school with modern facilities, a clinic, an astroturf football field, a tennis court, a standby generator, and even a police station.

There is also a fuel-filling station, as well as other important social amenities.

Nana Akufo-Addo shakes senior members of the police service at the commissioning of the Kwabenya Police Barracks. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the edifice is a testament that his unwavering commitment to providing decent accommodation and other facilities for members of the law enforcement agency.

“Not only will this facility improve the welfare of our police officers, it will also enhance their capacity to serve our nation even more effectively,” he added.

Dampare salutes Nana Akufo-Addo for the housing project

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has praised Nana Akufo-Addo for completing the housing project for the police.

He described the new Kwabenay barracks as unprecedented in Ghana's history.

“Mr. President, this is to give you the assurance, on behalf of my colleagues, and to hold myself personally responsible, as long as I remain Inspector General of Police, that this facility, its maintenance, we will never make it your headache," the IGP promised.

The new Kwabenya Police Barracks was commissioned on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians react to new police barracks

The comment section of the president's post on Facebook has been inundated with comments. Here are some compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Jerry Osei-Poku said:

"This project alone surpasses the much talk about corruption-ridden Saglemi housing project"

Hamdan Abubakari also said:

"You [President Akufo-Addo] have been a phenomenal President "

Justice Ayisi Brefoh showered the president with praises:

"Your legacy of free SHS can never be underestimated. I quite remember how brilliant people were denied access to second-cycle school as there was no fund to cater for their education. Indeed you have really shown patriotism to all households in Ghana…"

Boadi Kwame Nyansaboakwa Martinson said:

"Culture of maintenance is important. No fridge around corridors and filth. We are also humans and must live responsibly."

Kosi D Attipoe commented as follows:

"Beautiful. We hope the Police maintain the facilities very well because they are notorious for poor maintenance."

Prince Bless Ephphatha could not hid his admiration for the president"

"As for this edifice, you have really done well Mr President. I am a witness to this edifice from the foundation till it completion. The location is Ghana Atomic Energy Commission residence near Dome."

Kwaku Dennis exclaimed:

"Wow wow. This is absolutely beautiful edifice…"

Caleb Mensah was full of praises when he said:

"I like the way you keep going despite all the difficulties. You are always thinking of the future. God bless you sir "

Aboagye Appiah-Dankwah also said"

"This is great. God bless you. I hope this can be replicated across the various regions and if possible districts. We will rise again."

Samuel Andyras wants the president to do a similar thing for teachers and nurses:

"Respectfully Sir, when will teachers and nurses have their share of the bungalows?"

Akufo-Addo justifies the decision to allow malaria vaccine testing on Ghanaian children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Akufo-Addo said his decision to allow Ghana to become the first country to trial the new malaria vaccine on a large scale is well-informed.

Akufo-Addo explained on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that the groundbreaking vaccines are safe and have passed many tests and reviews.

He made the comments when he inaugurated a vaccine manufacturing facility in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh