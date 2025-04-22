Thomas Partey is expected to become a free agent this summer as his contract with Arsenal approaches its end.

The Ghanaian midfielder has endured a difficult stint at the Emirates, plagued by injuries that limited his impact during the first four years of his deal.

However, the current season has marked a significant turnaround in both his fitness and form.

Thomas Partey Attracted by Big-Money Move as Arsenal Exit Looms

Source: Getty Images

Partey has featured regularly and has become a key part of Mikel Arteta’s starting XI. His versatility has also been on display, with standout performances even when deployed as a right-back.

His contributions have been crucial to Arsenal’s impressive run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and their ongoing challenge in the Premier League title race.

Despite his strong performances, there has been little indication from Arsenal that they plan to offer him a new contract.

While many argue that his form this season deserves an extension, the club seems to be looking ahead, potentially aiming to revamp the midfield with younger talent.

Back in December, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Arsenal had no plans to begin contract talks with Partey. That stance appears unchanged, even as the Ghanaian continues to deliver consistently on the pitch.

More recently, Football Insider reported that both Partey and fellow midfielder Jorginho are expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. With their contracts expiring, the duo is anticipated to attract considerable interest as free agents.

As things stand, Partey’s impressive resurgence this season may not be enough to extend his time at Arsenal, with the club seemingly preparing for a midfield reshuffle in the summer transfer window.

Saudi Pro League Move Lined Up for Thomas Partey

Arsenal have reportedly made the decision not to extend Thomas Partey's contract, signaling the end of his five-year spell at the Emirates as he prepares for a new chapter.

According to Sky Sport.ch journalist Sacha Tavolieri (April 21), while the Ghanaian midfielder has drawn interest from both Premier League and Serie A clubs, he is “especially” attracted to a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Partey, who turned 31 this year, has impressed this season with consistent performances, catching the eye of several clubs.

Saudi Pro League sides have already initiated discussions with his representatives over a proposed three-year deal, and negotiations are said to be progressing well.

Although the midfielder is well-settled in London and could remain in the Premier League, reports suggest he has “immediately validated” the idea of a move to the Middle East, viewing it as an opportunity to secure the final major contract of his career.

Arsenal’s Post-Partey Plans Already in Motion

With Partey and fellow midfielder Jorginho both expected to leave the club this summer, Arsenal are actively exploring options to reinforce their midfield.

The Gunners are aiming to narrow the gap with Liverpool in next season’s title race, and high-caliber replacements will be vital to Mikel Arteta’s plans.

While Arsenal had been confident of securing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, Mick Brown revealed to Football Insider last month that the deal had “hit a stumbling block.”

Nonetheless, the club remains optimistic about finalising an agreement. Another name linked to the role is Bayern Munich and Germany international Joshua Kimmich, who would bring world-class experience and quality to the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

The coming months will be crucial in determining who fills Partey’s shoes at the Emirates next season.

Source: YEN.com.gh