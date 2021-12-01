The Ghana Health Service has cautioned health workers who have not been vaccinated not to step at work

They have been given up until December 31, 2021, or show up at work with a negative PCR test result

This directive according to the GHS has become necessary to protect staff and patients from COVID-19

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Da-costa Aboagye has announced that unvaccinated health workers would not be permitted to their various workplaces.

According to him, if by December 31, 2021, they have not been vaccinated, they would not be allowed onto the hospital premises except they have a negative PCR test result.

This, according to Dr Aboagye is necessary to protect patients and staff from COVID-19.

Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Da-costa Aboagye Photo credit: Ministry of Information

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service will today 1st December 2021, launch a national covid-19 vaccination month to afford people including health workers the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Dr. Da-costa Aboagye, therefore, advised health workers to take advantage of the vaccination month and get vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be made compulsory - GHS

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that very soon the government might make the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

The GHS says that will help the nation achieve its target of herd immunity by next year, 2022.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, he said it is something that needs to be done to get the pandemic under control.

Ghana Health Service under pressure by parents to vaccinate children under 15yrs

In other news, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that they are being forced to vaccinate students and children who are fifteen years and below against the coronavirus.

A report filed by 3news.com.gh indicated that as the vaccination started in some places of worship, parents are pressurizing the GHS team to vaccinate their children.

The GHS began the vaccination of students aged 15 years and above in various schools across the country with the Pfizer vaccine.

