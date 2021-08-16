Adu Safowaa of Adonko Bitters fame has got her Instagram page taken down

The actress' page was deleted after it was reported by an anonymous IG user

The deletion comes after Safowaa recently turned on Akua GMB and blasted her on the page

Actress Regina Adu Safowaa has virtually lost her official Instagram account, YEN.com.gh can report.

Adu Safowaa's account which has the handle @globaladusafowaah had been taken down at the time of this report and it will take something special for it to be restored

It is not known what might have caused Instagram's decision to take down Adu Safowaa's account but one IG user is suggesting that she reported.

According to the account user who shared screenshots on Instagram, she reported Adu Safowaa for her account to be deleted back in May.

The anonymous user revealed that Adu Safowaa was too loud hence the decision to report her account.

Adu Safowaa became famous after featuring in the popular Adonko Bitters televison advert.

The screenshot

The screenshot shared by the reporter showed a feedback message from Instagram confirming that Adu Safowaa's page had been deleted based on the report.

The message indicated that Adu Safowaa's account had been deleted for engaging in hate speech which goes against Instagram's community guidelines.

A check on Instagram shows Adu Safowaa's page is unavailable.

Akua GMB bashing

The deletion of Adu Safowaa's account comes some hours after she turned on Akua GMB and blasted her on the photo-sharing platform.

Adu Safowaa who recently defended Akua GMB over some allegations concerning the latter's failed marriage with Dr Kwaku Oteng was angered by what she termed as badmouthing by Akua.

According to her, Akua GMB sent her one thousand cedis during the time she defended her (Akua) on social media even though she (Safowaa) did not ask for it.

Since that time, she has heard from a number of people that Akua was claiming to have sent her money to feed.

In her reaction, Adu Safowaa descended heavily on Akua and warned her to keep quiet or have her expose more secrets.

Angel TV fire

In other news, the offices of Dr Kwaku Oteng's Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) have been gutted by fire.

Videos from the grounds show how completely the building, including everything in it, has been destroyed.

Many people have sympathized with the businessman for his loss.

