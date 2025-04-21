Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana collided in a Premier League clash between West Ham and Southampton

The Black Stars pair, known for their close-knit relationship, put aside their brotherhood as they faced off at the London Stadium

The footage of their clash on Holy Saturday has left Ghanaian fans with divided opinions

Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana temporarily set aside their brotherly bond when West Ham United hosted Southampton at the London Stadium on Saturday, April 19.

The close friends, both key figures for Ghana’s Black Stars, found themselves on opposite sides of a compelling Premier League fixture.

Mohammed Kudus faced off against Kamaldeen Sulemana in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on April 19, 2025.

Kudus lined up for a Hammers side seeking to salvage a frustrating campaign, while Kamaldeen featured for a Saints outfit already consigned to relegation.

Kudus vs Kamaldeen clash in Premier League

Although neither managed to find the net, their individual battle stole the spotlight in a contest that ended 1-1.

During one electrifying moment in transition, the camaraderie between the two was momentarily replaced by fierce competition.

Mohammed Kudus was tracked down by Southampton players, including 'best friend' Kamaldeen Sulemana.

In a viral video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Kudus embarked on a blistering counterattack, dancing past markers with the ball seemingly tethered to his boots.

Southampton’s defensive unit responded by quickly collapsing space and restricting his passing angles.

But just when it looked like Kudus might wriggle through, Kamaldeen—renowned for his explosive acceleration—made a rapid recovery run.

Tracking back with tenacity, the 22-year-old winger lunged into action, attempting to halt Kudus' momentum.

The West Ham forward tried to pivot and switch directions, but Kamaldeen wasn’t letting up.

He ramped up the pressure, applying multiple challenges before eventually bringing down the former Ajax star. Referee Andrew Kitchen had no hesitation in whistling for a foul in favour of the home side.

Ghanaians react to Kudus vs Kamaldeen clash

The incident sparked mixed reactions across social media, especially among Ghanaian fans who viewed the clash through a humorous, if critical, lens:

@edudzi____ posted:

"The rough tackle no need."

@TetteySeth4 added:

"Sulemana definitely receiving 'wagyimi anaa' after the match 😭"

@AkowuahOli88180 didn’t hold back:

"Kalmadeen fool oo. Ntwa paa ne."

@InnocentQuophi offered a more playful take:

"That’s what friends are for ☺️"

@3rd_tym highlighted the mutual awareness between the pair:

"Kamaldeen knows what Kudus is capable of. You see the run he take come 😂"

As the match wore on, both players were withdrawn – Kamaldeen exited first, making way for Tyler Dibbling in the 74th minute, per Flashscore.

Kudus followed shortly after, as Graham Potter introduced Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme to inject fresh energy.

What lies ahead

The Ghanaian internationals have found goals hard to come by in recent months.

Kudus will aim to end a 16-game drought when West Ham travel to Brighton on April 26, as noted by Sofascore.

Kamaldeen, equally desperate to rediscover his scoring boots, will look to break his silence against Fulham on the same day.

Kudus, Kamaldeen jointly donate to the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup

YEN.com.gh also shared that Black Stars duo Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana have shown commendable generosity by supporting the 2025 edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.

Their contribution to the revered tournament is a heartfelt tribute to Ghana’s National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

