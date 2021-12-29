It's just a few days to wrap up 2021 but for us at YEN.com.gh, the year has been a rollercoaster one with the online news website chalking remarkable feats all year round!

From being recognized and featured in some of the world's leading platforms and forums to being nominated for many awards, YEN.com.gh has managed to grow from a known brand to a loved brand in 2021.

This year has been one of the best yet for us and we owe most of our thanks to loyal fans who read, comment and share our many touching stories from viral entertainment news to news about everyday Ghanaians doing extraordinary things.

YEN.com.gh: 2021 in review for Ghana's #1 fastest-growing news website

Meeting the growing demand to inform, educate and entertain in the midst of a global pandemic

Despite having to grapple with the deadly COVID-19, YEN.com.gh still managed to meet our hallmark of delivering news in a timely fashion and keeping readers informed on a daily basis.

Our dedicated editorial staff combined working from the office and from home on weekends to ensure our loyal readers did not miss a single of the biggest stories in the country.

We made sure that all COVID-19 protocols were met in our working environment to ensure the safety of our staff and all those who touched base with us in the line of our duty.

We are proud to say that our efforts yielded much results as no staff tested positive for the dreaded virus all year round!

Our biggest and most inspiring stories of 2021

YEN.com.gh managed to project many individuals and also led the trends when it comes to all-around news in the country. Here are some of the stories that made our year.

1. Amodzie: Ghanaian Woman Reportedly 198 Speaks About Encounter with Kwame Nkrumah's Mother in Video

2. Yaw Tog WASSCE Results: Rapper Reacts As His Friend Leaks Slip Online

3. US-Based Young Lady Tracks Missing iPhone and Finds it in Ghana

4. Most High: Ghanaian daredevil sets crate challenge record with 10 steps; video drops

5. Abena Amoah: Daughter of Kofi Amoah gets 9As in Cambridge University Exams; Celebrated by Proud Father

Remarkable achievements in 2021 that we are most proud of

Our attention to detail and our longstanding hallmark of "saying no to fake news" and ensuring that we followed all guidelines and policies from our partners won us the admiration and recognition of many this year.

YEN.com.gh got featured in many world-renowned publications and we were used as case studies by many credible platforms including Facebook.

Here are some of our proudest moments of 2021

YEN.com.gh beats Instagram & Wikipedia to rank high in most visited websites in Ghana

Your authoritative and informative all-round news website, YEN.com.gh was in the news for breaking and setting new records due to our dedication.

The latest feather in our cap is the new ranking from 2020 which has to do with the most visited websites in Ghana.

This new ranking was released by world-renown ranking outfit datareportal.com and Alexa which have over the years been collating and putting out credible rankings.

The timeline under review for which YEN.com.gh gave a sterling performance was for December 2020.

Facebook features YEN.com.gh in a case study about Instant Articles success

YEN.com.gh appeared in Facebook trends after we made it into a case study that sought to get many online media companies to understand how Facebook works.

YEN.com.gh makes enviable list as Facebook names top-earning brands on the platform

Facebook revealed the names of top-earning brands in Instant Articles in Africa, Middle East and Turkey region. Ghanaian YEN.com.gh made the list with a significant 20.9M Instant Article pageviews.

World News Day: YEN.com.gh Joins Calls to Highlight Climate Change Crisis

There was much excitement in YEN.com.gh's newsroom as the publication of being recognised as one of the many local and international publications supporting this year's World News Day on Tuesday, 28 September went viral.

Award Nominations

Apart from being recognized by many top brands and platforms over our professionalism and workflow, YEN.com.gh was also nominated for a number of enviable awards.

YEN.com.gh Named Finalist at WAN-IFRA 2021 African Digital Media Awards

The leading online news and entertainment platform in Ghana, YEN.com.gh entered the list of finalists at Africa's premier digital news awards, WAN-IFRA 2021.

The annual awards recognise publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months, from new approaches to digital subscriptions, to impactful native advertising campaigns.

YEN.com.gh Nominated for 2021 Edition of National Communication Awards

Your authoritative and credible news website, YEN.com.gh, was also nominated for the 2021 National Communications Awards.

YEN.com.gh, an innovative news website with 2.5 million monthly unique visitors, was nominated in the Online Media of the Year Category of the awards show, which is organized by RAD Communications Limited to recognize and celebrate excellent communication professionals, teams, entities, and organizations across Ghana.

Looking into the future with optimism and promise

If your 2021 journey with YEN.com.gh was awesome, you are not ready for what you are going to experience in 2022 because we are coming into the new year fully-packed with goodies!

We will maintain our leading position of delivering news in a timely fashion - be it sports, entertainment and user-generated content! See you in 2022!

