Heiress Jacinta has vowed to win the Best Comedian of the Year category at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2023

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Jacinta indicated that her work in the year under review makes her a clear favourite

Nominated alongside Ras Nene, Clemento Suarez, Comedian Waris, OB Amponsah, and SDK, Jacinta is the only woman in the category

Comedienne Heiress Jacinta, known in private life as Jacinta Ocansey, is poised for a win at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2023.

Jacinta has been nominated for the Best Comedian Of The Year category at the YEN Awards which has 2022 as the year under review.

She is facing strong competition from Comedian Waris, Clemento Suarez, SDK, Dr Likee (Ras Nene), and OB Amponsah.

Despite being the only female in the male-dominated field, Jacinta is unfazed as she seeks to clinch the award.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Jacinta revealed that her chances of winning the award were bright adding that she had worked very hard within the year under review.

"I stand a very huge change. In fact, if I don't win this nothing will happen. You people should give it to me because I deserve it. I've worked hard for this award," she said.

Comedian Waris Tips Himself To Win Best Comedian Ahead Of Ras Nene, Clemento, SDK, And Others

Meanwhile, Jacinta is not the only one keen on winning the award. Comedian Waris is also poised and is in high spirits ahead of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The hilarious young man who has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians with his funny and unique content has tipped himself to win the Best Comedian award.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Waris said he believed he was as good as the other nominees in the Best Comedian category.

YEN Entertainment Awards 2023

The YEN Entertainment Awards 2023 is organised by YEN.com.gh, Ghana's topmost entertainment website.

The awards will recognise and reward the most brilliant Ghanaian entertainers, from those who made us laugh and cry to those whose actions changed Ghana for the better.

The 10-category YEN Entertainment Awards will honour actors/actresses, musicians, comedians, and social media stars, among others.

Fans have the chance to vote for their favourite stars to win. Voting opened on December 1 and will end on December 20. Click here to vote.

