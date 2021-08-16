Afia Schwar has been criticised for trying to become friends with Linda Achiaa, Dr Kwaku Oteng's newest wife, Linda Achiaa

Fans have wondered if she wants to destroy her marriage as she did to Akua GMB

Linda ignored Afia's comment as she has been doing all this while

Controversial Ghanaian comedian, Afia Schwar, has been slammed for trying to forcefully start a friendship with Dr Kwaku Oteng’s newest wife, Linda Akosua Achiaa.

Linda shared a couple of photos and videos on her Instagram only for Afia to go comment with red heart emojis.

While Linda ignored Afia’s comment as she has done anytime the actress comments on her post, some fans are scared that she would treat Linda badly as she did to Akua GMB, now an ex-wife to Dr Kwaku Oteng.

A collage of Afia Schwar and Linda. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A screenshot of Linda's post and Afia Schwar's comment. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

Flour lady, for instance, wrote that Afia wants to spoil Linda’s relationship like she did to Akua:

flour_lady_gh: “@_mabela__ as3m oo she wants to spoil here too.”

Mabela wrote in the Akan language that she was scared for Linda:

_mabela__: “@flour_lady_gh ei messe,, meyem kraa Ashe me.”

She wondered again why Afia was now directing her attention to Linda:

_mabela__: “@queenafiaschwarzenegger waduru ha nsoso ,Eii.”

Some fans praised Linda:

charbygrace: “You are pretty.”

mavisgoodlife: “Wooow.”

gyanfuaamonu: “Beautiful outfit.”

mandy_tsoo: “Beautiful.”

her_ladyship_adasi: “Fine gal with great heart …. Eny3 sneak foo)) nor ooooo.”

abenaa_sconzy: “U re jxt beautiful.”

akosua_black_beauty: “Wow the last slide for me.”

Afia Schwar and Akua GMB

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar, known to be a very good friend of Akua GMB turned against her for whatever reasons best known to them.

She made all sorts of allegations against Akua, including that her daughter was not for Dr Kwuku Oteng but rather Trig.

Afia was joined by another friend of Akua, AJ Pounds, to celebrate her divorce from Dr Oteng and to welcome his new wife Linda.

We also published an old photo of Afia Schwar and Akua GMB in good times before falling out and ending their friendship. This surprised fans.

