Yaw Dabo, in a video, flew business class with an associate and flaunted the special services he received in his cabin

The comic actor's cabin was filled with expensive gourmet meals, fine wine and a personal entertainment system

The video of Yaw Dabo flying business class with his associate garnered reactions from fans, who were impressed with his lifestyle

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Yaw Dabo courted attention after a video of him travelling abroad surfaced on social media.

Yaw Dabo flaunts a rich lifestyle as he flies business class for a trip abroad with his associate. Photo source: @yawdabo_adwenkese3

Source: TikTok

The Kumawood actor took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself sharing his flight experience as he sat in the business class of an aeroplane when he departed Ghana for the US.

In the video, Yaw Dabo, sporting expensive casual outfits, was spotted in a luxurious cabin alongside his friend and gold dealer Tony 1 as they embarked on their trip abroad.

The comic actor also showed the fancy international gourmet meals and wine he and his associate had been served while enjoying a wonderful experience.

Yaw Dabo and his associate also got their separate personal entertainment systems as they watched a movie that was been shown on a small flat screen in front of them.

Yaw Dabo also flaunted the impressive interior of the plane. The seats were equipped with a large monitor, providing a source of entertainment for passengers. The side of the seats was equipped with numerous buttons, presumably for controlling the seats' movements and the in-flight entertainment system.

Yaw Dabo making a phone call on the street abroad. Photo source: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

The Kumawood actor and Tony 1 looked incredibly relaxed and comfortable throughout the flight with the other passengers in business class.

The reasons for the actor's trip abroad are unknown but many speculated that he was travelling to the US on a business trip and make deals for some of the players in his infamous Dabo Soccer Academy, which has produced top Ghanaian talents like Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the past.

Yaw Dabo's video also showed how far the comic actor has come since he gained popularity by starring in numerous Kumawood movie movies alongside top stars like Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo, Emelia Brobbey, Akrobeto, Mercy Asiedu and others in the 2010s.

The diminutive actor has been able to amass vast wealth since he entered the movie industry and has been involved in other ventures aside from his acting business and football academy.

Below is the video of Yaw Dabo flying business class with his associate on a trip to the US:

Yaw Dabo's rich lifestyle impresses fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to the video of Yaw Dabo flying business class during his trip to the US below:

Gifty Obeng commented:

"I tap into your blessings this very afternoon Samuel, I will travel also in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Amen."

user8632804851167 said:

"Dabo on Super Business Board."

Akwasi god commented:

"Travelling mercy 🤲✈️🔥Agyeman."

Yaw Dabo laughs at Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo laughed at Lil Win after the two actors went on sports journalist King Eben's show on Lawson FM.

The diminutive actor could not hide his laughter after Lil Win failed to correctly answer questions during a football debate on live radio.

Yaw Dabo and Lil Win's interaction at Lawson FM garnered funny reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh