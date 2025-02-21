Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawusi Mensah got a lavish party for her sixth birthday

The actress was joined by several other close relatives and friends as they surprised the young internet personality

Some moments from Baby Maxin's sixth birthday party have surfaced on social media

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was elated as her only biological daughter, Baby Maxin, marked her sixth birthday on February 21.

Nana Ama McBrown gave birth to Maxin in 2019 at a facility in Canada after several years of struggling with fertility issues.

Every year since her birth, Baby Maxin has enjoyed special treatment on her birthday.

This year, the young internet personality kickstarted her special birthday celebration by posting her dreamy Rapunzel-themed photos as she looked elegant in her long-sleeved shirt and lace tulle skirt.

Her mother shared a heartwarming birthday message on social media, prompting netizens to follow suit.

Baby Maxin's birthday party

Nana Ama McBrown's party was specially planned for the princesses' needs. In a video uploaded to the child's YouTube channel, Baby Maxin shared her expectations for the birthday party.

The six-year-old shared her birthday guest list, which included cousins and friends from her school.

In another video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown was spotted coordinating her daughter's birthday moments.

With a bouquet of flowers in her hands, Bab Maxin was ushered into a room full of aunties and close associates she was more than pleased to meet.

There were several chairs and tables set for the guests and an assorted mix of meals to be served at the birthday party.

Fans react to Babay Maxin's birthday surprise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Baby Maxin's party on her sixth birthday.

salisugirlfriend1 said:

"She does everything freely I mean look at her steeze and I love that 😍😍see her vibes omo wish to see her 😍🥰."

Miss Gold Outfits 👗 wrote:

"Her everything is natural, those who said, her face is not nice without make-up they should come and see eeeeii."

vicandy baby remarked:

"Happy birthday baby Maxine,more of God's grace and favor upon your life."

Baby Maxin shares birthday wish

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baby Maxin was seen looking calm and graceful as she talked about what she wanted for her birthday.

Unlike many her age who are obsessed with toys and gadgets, the six-year-old said she wished to have a happy day and a good life.

Scores of fans who have become heavily invested in the McBrown family were impressed that the young princess was not obsessed with toys and material things but rather focusing on enjoying a fulfilled life.

