The reaction of a teacher who had his recruitment into the GES terminated in the wake of the new directive from the government has broken his silence

The man in a video said he got wind of his termination after he went to the Regional GES office for his introductory letter

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the matter

One of the young Ghanaian teachers affected by the new directive from the Chief of Staff revoking all appointments and recruitment made after December 7 has gone public on the issue.

A video which has since gone viral on TikTok showed the moment, the young man was seen being questioned by a friend on the unfortunate incident.

A Ghanaian teacher opens up on his dismissal from the school per a new government directive. Photo credit: @kwahuambassador/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that he was recruited and posted to the Kwaobaah Nyanoa Community Senior High School in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.

Quizzed on how long he taught before being laid off, the young man said news of his termination got to him when travelled to the GES regional office for his introductory letter.

"I was not on the field, I went to the regional office for the introductory lector only to be told that the government's new directive says I should go home."

Asked if he voted in the last general elections the young man responded in the negative and cited long distance to his polling station as the main reason.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3,000 likes and 200 comments was captioned:

"Meet one of the sacked teachers."

Watch the video below

Netizens comfort the man

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the disclosure by the young man.

20th October commented:

"You didn’t vote and you want to work hwɛ. God of NPP thank you."

PointOfViewWithOsei stated:

"Wo Kwasiakwa next time go and vote wisely. S3 distance is barrier but you went all the way to go and enjoy the work."

NANA K GYASI FAUSBERT added:

"I always say sɛ Voting is very Important paaa and it have impact on we the citizens nti 2028 I need TnT b4 I vote mo sesa mo Suban"

AmpemDarko added:

"The most annoying thing is those who are working in the government sector don't vote during elections."

Klɛnam added:

"Oh, he's my brother o, and a classmate from MPASS 2015 year group. It's just sad"

Teacher delights as he relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian teacher is glad he relocated outside in search of greener pastures.

In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, he said his decision to relocate was premised on the hardship in the country.

Quizzed about whether his present reality had improved, the young man, beaming with a smile, responded in the affirmative.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh