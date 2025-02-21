Shatta Wale, in a video, slammed IGP Dampare and the Ghana Police Service over his past issues with them

The dancehall musician said he would not tolerate a repeat of his past issues with police under President John Mahama's administration

Shatta Wale also praised President John Mahama, stating that he would solve the economic issues in Ghana for the youth

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has expressed his displeasure with the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, and the Ghana Police Service.

In a TikTok LIVE stream on Thursday, February 20, 2025, the SM boss fumed as he spoke about his past experiences with the Ghana Police Service during the eight-year tenure of former president Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He slammed IGP Dampare for having him arrested for allegedly causing fear and panic after a prophet shared a doom prophecy about him a few years ago. He questioned why the pastor was not arrested by the police instead of him.

Shatta Wale shared that he was still pained by the actions of IGP Dampare and his police service, which led to him spending time in prison for some weeks.

The SM boss said he would not tolerate a repeat of his past issues with police under President John Mahama's administration and that he and some individuals were ready to battle them.

The Jo Lese hitmaker alleged that the Ghana Police Service wanted to intimidate creatives and that he and some individuals would not allow them to do so under the current government.

Shatta Wale questioned why the Ghana Police Service had remained silent and not reacted to the negative remarks some individuals have made about him since he shipped his newly acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan into the country.

He hinted that he would lose his cool if he got into any heated encounter with police personnel. He added that he was complaining about the police to save his businesses as he did not want his children to have similar experiences if they decided to enter the music industry.

Shatta Wale's resentment towards the IGP Dampare and the police service stems from an issue that led to him getting arrested and spending time in prison with his close friend Medikal in 2021.

Shatta Wale hails President John Mahama

Shatta Wale praised President John Mahama for his leadership of the country since he was sworn into power on January 7, 2025.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker noted that the president was committed to solving Ghana's economic problems and enriching the youth in the country.

The dancehall musician urged Ghanaians to expect rapid progress and development from President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party during their four-year tenure.

Shatta Wale added that the president understood the plight of the poor people in Ghana since he was once a hustler.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale slamming IGP Dampare and the Ghana Police Service:

Shatta Wale's remarks about police stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

T-1000 Judgement Day commented:

"Shatta Wale spoke the facts here."

Rich-SPAGETY Gh said:

"Godfather, we dey your back. Move on. They are fooling too much."

fibbiesmakeover commented:

"I support you with one bag of beans 👍."

Shatta Wale speaks about John Dumelo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale spoke about John Dumelo's transition from acting into poultry farming.

The dancehall musician lavished praise on Dumelo for leaving the movie industry and concentrating on his farm and politics.

Shatta Wale's remarks garnered mixed reactions on social media.

