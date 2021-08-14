Baby Maxin: McBrown’s Daughter Surprises fans with her Adult Poses in 7 Photos at age 2
The daughter of Nana Ama McBrown, Baby Maxin, has stunned fans with her poses in five new photos.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Glittering in a cute black dress with a pair of shows and headband to match, Baby Maxin posed beautifully and skillfully like a model.
Her neck was adorned with lovely ornaments to enhance her beauty.
The inscription on her dress “Influencer”, defines the exact personality she has.
1. Baby Maxin's facial expression and leg style in this photo is so heartwarming:
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
2. The stylish Baby Maxin poses with her left leg in the air:
3. This time, it is a smile with the right leg in the air:
4. Baby Maxin wears a serious face but still beautiful:
5. A priceless smile this is:
6. The great influencer:
7. A look away pose by Baby Maxin:
Reaction
The photos have garnered the attention of fans and many have wondered who teaches her how to pose in that manner.
See some of the reactions sampled by YEN.com.gh:
efua_amoah: “So who is teaching small madam all these poses.”
naya.niche: “@efua_amoah her sweet mum who else.”
obaa.gold: “ nyame nky3 ade foo. Woho twa wate.”
khertimaadorra: “Small madam is growing so fast.”
albrightamponsah9: “May you keep flourishing Mama.”
rj_officiale: “Growing Beautifully.”
live.laugh.love.9: “Omg she is soooo big!.”
the_legal_nurse: “Girl u are cute and beautiful sexy Yaa.”
gaiseyeliz900: “BEAUTIFUL.”
Source: Yen