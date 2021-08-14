The daughter of Nana Ama McBrown, Baby Maxin, has stunned fans with her poses in five new photos.

Glittering in a cute black dress with a pair of shows and headband to match, Baby Maxin posed beautifully and skillfully like a model.

Her neck was adorned with lovely ornaments to enhance her beauty.

A collage of Baby Maxin displaying various poses. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The inscription on her dress “Influencer”, defines the exact personality she has.

1. Baby Maxin's facial expression and leg style in this photo is so heartwarming:

Baby Maxin poses beautifully. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

2. The stylish Baby Maxin poses with her left leg in the air:

Baby Maxin. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

3. This time, it is a smile with the right leg in the air:

Baby Maxin. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

4. Baby Maxin wears a serious face but still beautiful:

Baby Maxin. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

5. A priceless smile this is:

Baby Maxin. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

6. The great influencer:

Baby Maxin. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

7. A look away pose by Baby Maxin:

Reaction

The photos have garnered the attention of fans and many have wondered who teaches her how to pose in that manner.

See some of the reactions sampled by YEN.com.gh:

efua_amoah: “So who is teaching small madam all these poses.”

naya.niche: “@efua_amoah her sweet mum who else.”

obaa.gold: “ nyame nky3 ade foo. Woho twa wate.”

khertimaadorra: “Small madam is growing so fast.”

albrightamponsah9: “May you keep flourishing Mama.”

rj_officiale: “Growing Beautifully.”

live.laugh.love.9: “Omg she is soooo big!.”

the_legal_nurse: “Girl u are cute and beautiful sexy Yaa.”

gaiseyeliz900: “BEAUTIFUL.”

