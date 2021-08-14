Controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has spilled secrets that Ayisha Modi told her about Stonebwoy.

In a lengthy post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia revealed that Ayisha Modi told her in confidence that most of the cars Stonebwoy flaunts on social media do not really belong to him.

She wrote that Ayisha told her that Stonebwoy rented luxurious cars to Asaase Clash with Shatta Wale and invited bloggers to make noise about the cars being for him.

A collage of Afia Schwar, Ayisha Modi, Stonebwoy and wife. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar, @she_loves_stonebwoy, @drlouisa_s/Instagram

Afia also said Ayisha told her that cars labelled 1 Gad are not for Stonebwoy as he rents them for public display.

Reaction

This has saddened Stonebwoy fans and some of them are sad over the claims by Afia Schwar.

Yaa, for instance, was disheartened that Stonebwoy’s name was mentioned, she also used a crying emoji:

___.mutiyaa: “Oh my Stonebwoy come inside”

Bby felt shy for Stonebwoy and the wife:

bby_bogge: “…I feel shy for @stonebwoyb n his wife mpo...Ayisha Modi talks tooo much n it's not even funny.”

More comments were made:

ms.ykab: “Information w) wiase oo.”

kobbmenz: “Information wo wiase.”

tr.ue_alpha: “Information wo raase yi mu oooo.”

estaadipah: “God have mercy.”

iamkofiwesley: “Chaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii information w) raase yimu oo.”

nahnahyaaasare: “Information w) wiase.”

nanaasante71: “Eish asem oooooo.”

