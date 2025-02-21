Call for Thomas Partey’s Statue at Emirates if Arsenal Win the EPL Has Been Made
- A call for Thomas Partey to be honoured with a statue at the Emirates Stadium if they win the EPL has been made
- The Ghana international midfielder joined the Premier League side from Atletico Madrid in October 2020
- Partey has appeared in more than 150 matches for Arsenal, but is yet to win a major silverware with Mikel Arteta's team
As Arsenal chase their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 success, the club’s supporters are already dreaming of the perfect tribute to the team's midfield powerhouse, Thomas Partey if they are able to secure the EPL trophy.
A passionate Arsenal fan, who identifies himself as ''theRoadman'' on X, has taken this admiration a step further, calling for a statue of the Ghanaian international to be erected at the Emirates Stadium if the Gunners are crowned champions as has been done for former club greats like Thiery Henry, Tony Adams, and Arsene Wenger.
Partey, who has been integral to Arsenal’s midfield for several seasons, has emerged as a key player in the team’s Premier League resurgence albeit Liverpool are ahead in the title race.
The suggestion of a statue is an embodiment of his growing stature in North London, regardless of how small the chances of this happening in reality are, and an indication of just how crucial he has been in their title charge.
The fan took to social media platform, X, to make the glowing remark of the Black Stars midfielder.
'''If Arsenal somehow wins the league, we need to erect a statue of Thomas Partey right beside Thierry Henry at the Emirates Stadium.What a Legend!'', he wrote.
Meanwhile, some other fans seem to support the proposal with some of the reactions reproduced as below.
@AmosDedoyin commented:
''Let's wait till the end of the Season, if we lift the Trophy. Partey must stay''
@jadefrannces said:
''The sacrifice he had made for us this season.''
@miracle101101
''That's true but why the picture though''
Partey’s impact on Arsenal’s title aspirations
Since joining the club from the Spanishside Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a deal worth around €50 million , Partey has transformed the midfield, bringing composure, defensive stability, and a touch of class to Arsenal’s play.
His ability to break up opposition attacks, dictate the tempo of the game, and seamlessly transition from defense to attack has been pivotal to Mikel Arteta's tactical setup.
This season, Arsenal's title aspirations have been buoyed by Partey’s performances, especially in high-pressure matches where his influence is often felt the most, but Arne Slot's Liverpool lead in the PL with 61 points, 8 more than the Gunners.
With the Arsenal looking more competitive than ever, Partey’s presence and contributions would be vital if they are to end their Premier League hoodoo.
If Arsenal were to clinch the 2024/25 Premier League title, Partey’s contributions would undoubtedly be a defining factor. In many ways, he has been the lynchpin , and his importance cannot be overstated.
Whether it’s his leadership on the pitch or his calmness under pressure, Partey’s influence stretches far beyond just his ability to win the ball.
Thomas Partey's family outing
YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's family outing when he shared some good moments with his daughter and wife.
