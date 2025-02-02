Ghana's longest-serving Member of Parliament Alhaji Collins Dauda joined his daughter and new son-in-law at their recent wedding

The ceremony brought together scores of wealthy and influential people in Ghana's political and business worlds

The beautiful young woman, Hawa wore breathtaking outfits to match her husband's elegance

Ghanaian MP, Alhaji Collins Dauda's daughter, Hawa recently tied the knot with her sweetheart Abdul in a beautiful luxurious wedding.

Hawa's father is Ghana's longest-serving Member of Parliament having represented the people of Asutifi South in the Ahafo Region eight times.

Alhaji Collins Dauda has been an MP since Ghana's first parliament of the Fourth Republic from 1993 to 1997.

The 67-year-old politician is married to two wives and has 11 children including Hawa whose wedding the MP attended.

Hawa and her husband arrived at their wedding in rich hand-woven batakari outfits befitting of their cultural backgrounds.

The couple chose an elegant white tuxedo and a beaded gown as their second outfits meant for the wedding reception.

Hawa and Abdul looked breathtaking as they took the stage to share their first dance as a married couple. Scores of guests joined them to spray them with cash.

The adorable daughter's father was spotted at the wedding assisting the couple to cut their gigantic wedding cake.

Several political figures including Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, MP for Sunyani West. She became the first woman to win the seat for the National Democratic Congress after last year's selections.

