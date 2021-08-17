GhOneTV Presenter Serwaa Amihere has joined thousands of Ghanaians surprised by the video of a priest kissing his students

In a tweet, she expressed her shock after watching the video

The video shows the priest kissing three students of the all-girls school on the lips

GhOneTV Presenter, Serwaa Amihere has expressed her surprise at the viral video of the man said to be the chaplain of the St Monica's College of Education kissing students.

In a tweet, she shared her shock at the video that has captured the attention of the nation adding to thousands who have also expressed their outrage.

Ei - Serwaa Amihere 'screams' as she reacts to video of priest kissing students in viral video.

In the video, the priest whose name is unknown at the time of the report is seen taking turns to kiss the female students.

The setting of the video appeared to be inside a church with the priest and the students standing in front of the congregation. The third student seemed hesitant but she gave in coerced by the priest.

"Ei," tweeted Amihere adding two 'shocked' emojis

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Anglican Church of Ghana had issued a statement following the emergence of a video that shows a priest kissing students of St Monica's College of Education on the lips.

The statement dated Tuesday, August 17, 2021, and seen by YEN.com.gh states that an investigation has been started into the issue and that the offending priest would be punished accordingly.

Per the statement signed by Venerable Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Executive Director to the Metropolitan Archibishop of Ghana, the church has started a probe into the disturbing issue.

The statement also disclosed that the students seen in the video would be counselled to prevent any psychological damages that the viral video might bring.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that an individual said to be a student of St Monica's College of Education has shared some disturbing stories about the 'Kissing Reverend Father' who has since gone viral online.

The person stated that the priest always asked ladies to come to his office and would request that they kiss him.

