The Anglican Church of Ghana says it is sad about the viral video of a priest of the Church kissing students of St Monica's College of Education

In a release seen by YEN.com.gh, it promised to deal with the yet-to-named individual for the behaviour

The statement also added that the students involved would be counselled to prevent any psychological effects

The Anglican Church of Ghana has issued a statement following the emergence of a video that shows a priest kissing students of St Monica's College of Education on the lips.

The statement dated Tuesday, August 17, 2021, and seen by YEN.com.gh states that an investigation has been started into the issue and that the offending priest would be punished accordingly.

Anglican Church of Ghana issues statement over viral 'kissy-kissy' Rev. Father video. Photo source: Joy News

Source: Instagram

Earlier today, YEN.com.gh reported a viral video involving a priest and training college students. In the video, the priest whose name is unknown at the time of the report is seen taking turns to kiss the female students.

The setting of the video appeared to be inside a church with the priest and the students standing in front of the congregation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The third student seemed hesitant but she gave in coerced by the priest.

Per the statement signed by Venerable Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Executive Director to the Metropolitan Archibishop of Ghana, the church has started a probe into the disturbing issue.

"The priest would be dealt in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the church," reads part of the statement.

The statement also disclosed that the students seen in the video would be counselled to prevent any psychological damages that the viral video might bring.

Check out the full details of the statement below.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the statement by the Anglican Church below.

Tony Dublin likes the clarification: "I think this is good as it clarifies who a Roman Father or Anglican Priest is....they must make public whatever outcomes they get after the said investigations."

Ephraim seems relieved the priest is a member of the catholic church: "Ahh! So it wasn't my Catholic Church self I would have been surprised. I was worried but yet even it's still worrying though."

Paul thinks there isn't anything wrong with the action: "I don't see anything wrong with the act. The only concern I have is the Rev. Father should have thought that there covid 19 is still around"

Okatakyie doesn't understand the investigation when the evidence is clear.

Source: Yen