Actor Van Vicker has joined the chorus of Ghanaians condemning the priest seen kissing students in a viral video

In an Instagram post, he questioned the action and the thought behind it

The video shows the priest kissing the students on the lips

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has expressed his outrage about a viral video that shows a priest kissing students of St Monica's College of Education on the lips.

Posting on Instagram, he wondered out loud what the action sought to achieve, and highlighted the case of one of the students who was hesitant about being kissed by the priest.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported about the video that has grabbed the nation's attention.

Repulsive in my opinion; Van Vicker trashes priest for kissing students in viral video. Photo source: @iam_vanvicker

Source: Instagram

In the video, the priest whose name is unknown at the time of the report is seen taking turns to kiss the female students. The setting of the video appeared to be inside a church with the priest and the students standing in front of the congregation. The third student seemed hesitant but she eventually gave in.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"REPULSIVE IN MY OPINION," reads part of the post by Vicker.

Read his full post below.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Anglican Church of Ghana had issued a statement following the emergence of a video that shows a priest kissing students of St Monica's College of Education on the lips.

The statement dated Tuesday, August 17, 2021, and seen by YEN.com.gh states that an investigation has been started into the issue and that the offending priest would be punished accordingly.

Per the statement signed by Venerable Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Executive Director to the Metropolitan Archibishop of Ghana, the church has started a probe into the disturbing issue.

The statement also disclosed that the students seen in the video would be counselled to prevent any psychological damages that the viral video might bring.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that an individual said to be a student of St Monica's College of Education has shared some disturbing stories about the 'Kissing Reverend Father' who has since gone viral online.

The person stated that the priest always asked ladies to come to his office and would request that they kiss him.

Source: Yen.com.gh