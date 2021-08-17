Some alleged students of St Monica's College of Education have spoken after a viral video

According to the student, the Reverend Father was fond of kissing students

The student added that the preacher had a way of implying suggestive actions with his words and phrases

Some alleged students of St Monica's College of Education have heaped more coals of fire on the head of the 'Kissing Reverend Father' who has since gone viral online.

In a new screenshot sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, an anonymous figure believed to be a student of St Monica's opened up more on the matter.

According to the person, the Reverend Father was noted for such antics.

The person presumed to be a lady added that the priest kissed the ladies after she said they were the 3 best students of the year group.

The message went on to allege that the reverend always asked ladies to come to his office and would request that they kiss him.

There was another claim that the said priest asked one mass server to sit on his laps which she refused - an action that allegedly got the preacher angry.

Another point of interest that was mentioned in the message had it that the priest was noted for using suggestive language hidden in plain sight during church service.

The lady said among many other words, the lady making the claims said the priest was fond of saying "medi wo dwuma".

An Anglican priest went viral yesterday, August 16, after he was spotted in a video kissing some 3 ladies while standing behind the pulpit.

The video appeared to have been recorded by a student who posted it online and it went haywire attracting backlash and stirring debate.

