A brilliant young man in Ghana named Eric Asare was awarded by the British Council in 2019 for attaining the highest mark in Cambridge Exam, IGCSE

Eric Asare attained this feat whilst scoring 99% and 98% in Maths and Add Maths respectively

Just two years on, the gentleman has been named the Adinkrahene Award Winner by Alpha Beta Education Centers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Eric Asare, a young man from Ghana has made his school, family, and nation proud after he was awarded as the Adinkrahene Award Winner for 2021.

Alpha Beta Education Centers, a prestigious Ghanaian institution, made this declaration on their official Facebook and LinkedIn Handles on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

What qualified him for the award

It is indicated that the young man was given the honor after he was able to attain four As with scores in the mid-90s for his A levels in Chemistry, Physics, Maths, and ICT.

Eric Asare Credit: Alpha Beta Education Centers

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Eric's feat in 2019

This feat comes just two years after Eric Asare was awarded by the British Council for getting the best IGCSE results in 2019 with amazing 9As and scoring 99% and 98% in Maths and Add Maths respectively.

The entire Alpha Beta family say a big AYEEKOO. We are super proud of you," Alpha Beta Education Centers added

What is IGCSE

International General Certificate of Secondary Education is a two-year program leading to externally set, marked and certificated examinations from the University of Cambridge. Any student who takes an IGCSE subject will be gaining a qualification that is recognized globally.

15-year-old boy gets 9A+s

Meanwhile, an intelligent 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who sat for his Cambridge Assessment has gotten 9A+ in the ICE, IGCSE examination that was conducted recently.

Joel Nana Kweku-Nyamekye who will turn 16 in December 2021, got nearly 100% in all subjects as his least mark was 95% in the highly esteemed examination.

His proud mother with the Twitter handle, @marilynohemaa, could not hold back her joy after getting hold of the grades, as she quickly took a shot of the grades to celebrate Nana Kweku online.

Source: Yen