Ghanaian football fans have met Otto Addo's latest Black Stars call-up with mixed emotions

The 23-man squad sees Thomas Partey return to the squad with Andre Ayew snubbed by Otto for the umpteenth time

Ghana will square off against Chad on March 21 before heading to Morocco to face Madagascar

The latest Black Stars squad announcement by Otto Addo has sparked widespread reactions from Ghanaian football fans.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, Ghana aims to bounce back after the disappointment of missing out on AFCON 2025.

Otto Addo named his 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup doubleheader on Friday, March 14, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Otto Addo names squad for World Cup qualifiers

On Friday, March 14, Addo unveiled his 23-man squad for the doubleheader against Chad and Madagascar.

The list, captained by Jordan Ayew, includes three home-based players: goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, defenders Kamaradini Mamudu and Razak Simpson.

Partey returns; Andre Ayew misses out again

A major talking point is the return of Thomas Partey.

The Arsenal midfielder, sidelined for much of last year’s AFCON qualifiers, brings much-needed stability and leadership to the middle of the park.

However, Andre Ayew’s continued exclusion has divided opinions.

Speculation about a potential recall gained traction before the announcement, but Addo ultimately decided to leave out Ghana’s most-capped player, reinforcing his shift towards a younger squad.

Among the fresh faces in the squad is Christopher Bonsu Baah (Genk), as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Christopher Bonsu Baah has received his first-ever call-up to the Black Stars. Photo by Virginie Lefour.

The left-footed attacker, versatile enough to operate as a winger or attacking midfielder, began his career with Accra Shooting Stars before moving to Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 and eventually securing a switch to Belgium in 2023.

Fans meet Otto Addo's squad with mixed reactions

Following the squad announcement, supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions.

While some wished the team well, others questioned the selection.

@O2Brewer offered support:

"We wish u guys the best 🙏."

@MI_Ideaz was unimpressed:

"Average squad tweakai 😳."

@Dabodabokoti questioned Ayew’s omission:

"Where is Dede Ayew? Masa you people for be serious 😂."

@DKchupa expressed frustration:

"What is this?"

@Caleb_candour doubted the team’s chances:

"You couldn’t qualify for AFCON yet you want to play in the World Cup. Personally, I don’t…. You issokay."

@Lexisfcb007 kept it simple:

"Just win, that is all we ask of you."

What’s next for the Black Stars?

Per Ghanafa.org, the squad will assemble for camp on Monday, March 17, 2025, ahead of the crucial Group I fixtures.

Ghana hosts Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar on Monday, March 24.

Currently, the Black Stars sit second in the group with nine points from four matches, level with Comoros.

With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, these upcoming encounters could define their path to the next World Cup.

Otto Addo pays courtesy call on Ga Mantse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo visited Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, on Wednesday, March 12.

The Black Stars coach sought prayers and blessings from the traditional ruler ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifiers.

