An update has been provided on the GoFundMe set up in an attempt to raise money for Kofi Adoma's medical bills

The money raised through GoFundMe has exceeded GH¢114,000 since the online fundraiser began

Kofi Adoma is currently in the UK ready to undergo surgery at Moorfields Hospital in London

Ghanaians have shown love and empathy towards Kofi Adoma Nwanwani ever since the news went viral that he had been negatively impacted in the aftermath of a shooting incident that affected his eyes.

Kofi Magraheb, a friend of Kofi Adoma in a desperate attempt to play a lead role in ensuring the CEO of Kofi TV does not lose his eyesight started a GoFundMe.

It was aimed at supporting the embattled journalist to cater for his medical expenses and the cost of his eye treatment.

The online fundraiser which was created on February 15, 2024, has received massive support from Ghanaians both home and abroad.

Ten days after the fundraiser was launched, a total of €7,036 equivalent to GH¢114,000 has been donated.

The amount generated so far from GoFundMe represents 14 per cent of the €50,000 target needed.

First video of Kofi Adoma in the hospital

Miracle Adoma, wife of Kofi Adoma in a Facebook post shared a video of the ace journalist at a specialist hospital in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates undergoing a medical procedure as part of efforts to repair his eyes and restore his full eyesight.

Kofi Adoma got his eyes tested with the Cornea Topography machine to help the doctors know the problems and adequately plan for his surgery.

He has now been sent to the Moorfields Eye Hospital in the UK for urgent surgery.

Reactions to Kofi Adoma's eye treatment

Netizens have expressed optimism that Kofi Adoma will regain full fitness and not lose his eyesight.

@rexfordosei4229 stated:

"God bless you for the good work done. But my question is why the guy who pulled the trigger is still not being arrested by Ghana police?"

@Maamebeatis reacted:

"Awurade Kofi TV has helped lots of people oh God please come to his aid by sending your angels for his healing as the medical team also are doing their best."

@bebeyeye386 indicated:

"I’m definitely donating. Kofi TV has always opened his platform to help people in need, it’s time for us to return the favour. May God be with him and wishing him a speedy recovery."

