Nursing students at Garden City University College surprised their midwifery lecturer, Hajia, with a heartwarming gift presentation on her birthday

The students serenaded Hajia with songs and presented her with various gifts, including food items and personal care products

The gesture was a testament to Hajia's dedication and hard work as a lecturer, with the students describing her as the best midwifery lecturer in Ghana

Some nursing students at Garden City University College (GCUC) in Kumasi surprised their midwifery lecturer, leaving her speechless.

While the lecturer, identified only as Hajia, was busily writing on the board with her back facing the class, the students stood up from their seats one after the other to place a parcel on her table.

GCUC nursing students surprise the best midwifery lecturer in Ghana on her birthday. Photo credit: @hbilkis/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The items presented included tins of milk, sugar, boxes of Lipton tea and sugar, packs of soft drinks, bags of rice, and personal care products, among others.

Although the surprise gift presentation coincided with Hajia's birthday, the gesture was mainly organized by the trainee nurses to show their appreciation for the lecturer's dedication, hard work, and commitment to their education.

They described Hajia as the best midwifery lecturer in Ghana, a testament to her dedication to excellence.

Hajia, the midwifery lecturer, was left pleasantly surprised by her students' kind gesture. Photo credit: @hbilkis/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted on TikTok, the students, led by their course representative, serenaded Hajia with melodious songs to celebrate her.

The entire lecture hall was turned into a jubilant atmosphere, with the students singing and dancing as they appreciated their lecturer for positively impacting their lives.

Hajia was visibly moved by the gesture, expressing heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the students for their kindness and thoughtfulness.

Below is a video capturing the moment the students presented the gifts to their midwifery lecturer.

Reactions to the GCUC students' video

The gesture by the GCUC students was hailed by many netizens who came across the video on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Mz_Courteous said:

"She’s the best. She composed most of the midwifery songs infact she made learning and answering questions so easy. God bless her."

@Delvinkay also said:

"Hajia is GOAT in midwifery .. she made me love midwifery simple."

@Hajia Mma commented:

"Very proud to see my uncle's wife been praised to the core,very good woman very articulate,Patience and God fearing,may Allah keep blessing you Aunty Alima so so proud of you."

@Awula Bibi also commented:

"Hajia, I don't know you but I'm equally happy and proud of you. God bless you and live strong and happy."

Below a second video capturing the gifts presented by the GCUC students.

A lady named Best Nurse Assistant Clinical

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Rhodaline Anokye Baah, a young Ghanaian lady, was named as the Best Nurse Assistant Clinical by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana.

Rhodaline was presented with a plaque and a certificate at an induction ceremony held in the Ashanti Region for graduate nurses.

The young lady took to social media to celebrate her academic achievement in school.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh