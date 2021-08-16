The Speaker of Parliament has announced on the floor of the house that there is no majority in Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has announced on the floor of the house that there is no majority in Parliament,

Addressing the house, he told the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that it does not have the power to think it has the majority in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

According to him, the current parliamentary composition is split and does not give rise to a majority-minority situation as has always been the case.

He said the situation as it is now was not the calculated creation of any particular party or individual but Ghanaians.

Bagbin further explained that one of the people who made the New Patriotic Party the majority in parliament is now the second deputy speaker.

“The 137-137, it was the people who decided....One of the persons who made them the majority, they didn’t want him, so he stood as independent and beat the government candidate.He is now the second deputy speaker, so actually, there is no majority, Bagbin said

He added that even with an equal number of seats for both sides, the governing NPP is still disadvantaged in Parliament because some of their MPs who double as ministers often fail to attend parliamentary sittings.

Assin North MP still doing parliamentary business

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament, MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, on the evening of Thursday, August 4, 2021, appeared in Parliament despite the court's ruling that declared his seat vacant.

In spite of the fact that the court declared his seat vacant and liable for another parliamentary election, he appeared in parliament.

According to a report filed by Joy News, Gyakye Quayson participated in a committee meeting to deliberate on contempt proceedings against Kennedy Agyapong.

What caused the annulment of the elections?

The Cape Coast High Court has canceled the parliamentary elections of the Assin North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

Justice Boakye in his ruling on Wednesday, July 28, said the parliamentary candidate, Joe Gyakye Quayson had dual citizenship while contesting for the seat.

