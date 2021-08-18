Maureen Kyere grew up in a single-parenthood home with her grandmother

Her parents divorced when she was only one-year-old

Despite the early childhood turbulence, she excelled throughout her education in basic, junior and senior high schools

Maureen Kyere recently graduated with a first-class in law from the University of Ghana School of Law

Growing up, Maureen Kyere had always wanted to become a legal brain, but not until she enrolled at the University of Ghana School of Law that she finally decided on being a barrister.

Her early childhood days was characterised by a Godly upbringing and love, though her parents were mostly absent in her life. She recalls her parents separated when she was only a year old.

Kyere grew up in a single-parenthood home, living predominantly with her grandmother at Spintex in Accra city of Ghana, where she lived and received her basic and junior high school education at Christ the King International School.

Excelling in Achimota School

With the guidance of her teachers, she excelled in her studies and was one of the best students in her year group in junior high school, said Kyere in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

Attending Achimota School was a childhood dream as the Ghanaian school is one of the best in the nation. It was here that she had mixed thoughts about her career path. She envisioned herself working as a professional chef though she was studying General Arts.

Kyere excelled throughout school, became the library prefect and viec-president of the Achimota Debate Society in 2016 and volunteered with debates, representing her school at inter-school and regional level competitions.

After graduating from Achimota School with one of the best scores in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), she decided to pursue law, owing to the advice she received from her guardians. She was eager to follow through with her passion of being a chef, with Languages as an alternative.

However, she failed to secure admission to any of the schools she applied to in the United Kingdom, where she wanted to study languages, including French.

Returning to her first love, Kyere determined to achieve her goal despite the early difficulties after gaining admittance to study law at the University of Ghana School of Law.

''The law was killing me. There were moments I wanted to quit,'' she said.

On July 31, 2021, Kyere joined other graduands during a virtual congregation ceremony to graduate from the University of Ghana School of Law, becoming one of four women and nine students who achieved first-class.

She told YEN.com.gh that the feeling was great. ''It feels good, but there's a fear that comes with it because you can't afford to fail or disappoint.''

Kyere explains that she is preparing to write her entrance examination to gain admission to the Ghana School of Law.

''You can't fail after earning first-class in your first degree. You set the bar high for yourself, and people expect you to keep up,'' said Kyere.

Nonetheless, she is positive about passing the entrance exams into the Ghana School of Law to study to become a lawyer.

Ghanaian students earn first-class in law at Legon

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that, the 2021 year group of students at the University of Ghana School of Law have graduated, with nine students achieving first-class degrees in law during the virtual congregation ceremony held on Saturday, July 31.

The nine first-class students comprise four women and five men who excelled in the 2020/2021 academic year.

During the virtual ceremony, Christine Selikem Lassey graduated top of her class with an FGPA of 3.75, making her the valedictorian.

