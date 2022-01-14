A young Black lady has celebrated becoming the first female in her family to achieve a master's degree

In a Twitter post, Teryn Pierce noted that she graduated from the University of Houston in the United States of America

She delivered stunning photos from her graduation day to celebrate the impressive achievement in style

Hard work pays even if it takes a while, and a young Black lady, Teryn Pierce, is living proof that remaining committed and dedicated to a goal will yield a positive result.

In a Twitter post, she has celebrated becoming a first-generation master's graduate in her family as she earned her postgraduate degree in Higher Education.

Announcing the much-deserved honour on social media, Teryn Pierce disclosed that she graduated from the University of Houston in the United States of America.

Teryn Pierce: Black Lady Celebrates as She Becomes 1st Female in Her Family to Earn Master's Degree Photo credit: Teryn Pierce

Source: Twitter

Celebrating the achievement

''You may know me as Teryn Pierce, but they know me as Teryn Pierce, M.Ed. Black Female First Gen Masters Graduate. Masters in Higher Education.

''Lady of AKA. VP of HESA. 2 Graduate Assistantships,'' she said.

Teryn Pierce released stunning photos posing in different outfits on her graduation day, inspiring several followers who have reacted to her post.

