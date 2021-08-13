The 2021 year group of students at the University of Ghana School of Law have graduated, with nine students achieving first-class degrees in law during the virtual congregation ceremony held on Saturday, July 31.

The nine first-class students comprise four women and five men who excelled in the 2020/2021 academic year.

During the virtual ceremony, Christine Selikem Lassey graduated top of her class with an FGPA of 3.75, making her the valedictorian.

UG Law School: Meet the 9 students who graduated with first-class in law from Legon in 2021

Source: Twitter

Here are the nine brilliant students who achieved first-class from the University of Ghana School of Law in 2021.

1. Christine Selikem Lassey – Valedictorian (3.75 FGPA)

Christine received her high school education at the Accra Girls’ Senior High School. She graduated top of her class at the University of Ghana School of Law with an FGPA of 3.75.

Selikem aspires to fulfil God’s purpose for her life and is motivated by the word of God, her Family, and friends.

2. Princess Judith Naa Adokarley Allotey

Princess is an alumna of Wesley Girls’ High School. Her source of entertainment are watching movies, listening to music, and reading.

She is also motivated by God and her family, her sources of inspiration to be the best she can be.

3. Solomon Biitian Damtar

Solomon is an alumnus of Navrongo Senior High and the University of Cape Coast.

He has the quest to become a Private Legal Practitioner and Business Consultant specialising in Tax and Corporate Practice, Criminal Litigation, International Arbitration and Academia. He loves reading, spending leisure time with family and friends, and watching legal, investigative and crime-related movies.

4. Maureen Kyere

Maureen is an alumna of Achimota School, where she held the position of Library Prefect. As a feminist, she is inspired by the successes of other women. She credits her academic milestone to God.

Her current projects have focused on climate change and addressing gender-based violence. She loves cooking, swimming and travelling.

Maureen hopes to become the President of the Republic of Ghana in the future.

5. Hassan Sanfo Diabate

In 2017, Hassan graduated from Adisadel College as the overall best form three student. The fear of failure urges him to become the best and achieve success in all his endeavours.

Hassan turns to movies, swimming, and trying out new food for fun. He aspires to serve as the UN Secretary-General in the future.

6. Vanessa Ama Serwah Kofinti

Vanessa Ama Serwah Kofinti completed Ola Girls Senior High School before proceeding to study law at the University of Ghana School of Law.

Her parents, friends and a great deal of intrinsic motivation. She aspires to work in International Relations and Development on projects centred around African women and minority groups.

Serwah Kofinti is an avid reader, loves travelling, cooking, and creating recipes and cocktails.

7. Martinson K Y Bediako

Martinson is an Achimota School alumnus who is motivated by his family and consistent affirmations that ''I can do anything I put my mind to''.

He has the quest to be an outstanding and impactful practitioner and academic. He has passion for African literature, running, and a Twitter enthusiast.

8. Kwame Adusei

Kwame Adusei is an alumnus of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School. He is inspired by the stories of those who have gone before him and aspires to be a top-notch constitutional and litigation lawyer. He loves playing FIFA and watching movies.

9. Frederick Agaaya Adongo

The graduate of Notre Dame Minor Seminary Senior High School is motivated by God. He's a keen reader and loves writing, researching, and farming. He's eager to be an erudite legal academician and, ultimately, a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana and/or a Judge of the International Court of Justice.

Source: Yen.com.gh