Abena Korkor and Kwame A-Plus have smoked the peace pipe after their social media banter

The duo said they had retracted their words against each other and apologized for them

A-Plus and Abena Korkor engaged in a social media beef after the latter made some claims in a video

Abena Korkor and Kwame A-Plus have buried the hatchet following their online banter which saw them throwing shots at each other over some claims.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, A-Plus indicated that Abena Korkor had come to his office for them to talk over the matter.

A-Plus went on to add that Abena came in to apologize to him over her words and how she reacted to his online shots.

Video drops as Abena Korkor storms A-Plus' office over their social media beef

Likewise, A-Plus said he has also retracted his words used on Abena and apologized reservedly for his harsh words and descriptions.

Abena Korkor and A-Plus were seen holding hands as they said they were aiming at working together to prevent a future occurrence.

A-Plus said Abena had reached out to him to assist her apologize to all the people who she mentioned in her video.

The duo said their meeting was not a prank nor for fun but was aimed at trying hard to support each other and repair broken relationships and reputations.

Source: Yen