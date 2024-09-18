A video of Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua apologising to the Asantehene has surfaced online

Afia Pokua, in the video, asked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to forgive her for making derogatory remarks about him

Netizens who saw the video online were divided and have expressed mixed views in the comments section

Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua has apologised to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following her recent statements about the revered King.

Afia Pokua, during a live radio programme on Kingdom FM, appealed to the Ashanti monarch to forgive her for her comments.

Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua apologises to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over her derogatory remarks.

In her apology, she indicated that she only commented on the ongoing skirmish between the people from the two towns and didn't intend to disrespect Otumfuo.

Afia Pokua also apologised to Ghanaians, including her home chief and other traditional leaders, who may have felt offended by her comments.

Netizens divided over Afia Pokua's apology

Despite showing remorse on the radio programme, some Ghanaians are unhappy about Afia Pokua's apology. While some have taken the apology in good faith, others say it was insincere.

@Obaa Antwiwaa wrote:

"My Ashanti kingdom please forgive her.I want to laugh Lupi."

@NPP_Loyal Lady wrote:

"Wo tiriho a akuku s3 bayiboa."

@Sul wrote:

"Where from this apologize aaaahh Ma Sis, Truth always hurts."

@James Acheampong wrote:

"Even if we forgive her, her life will not be the same again Even to her 10th generation."

@OT wrote:

"Sister forget it forgiveness paaaaaa de3 3bi nsi da hw3 , we will do manson paaaaaaa."

@appleuser37387355 wrote:

"Mpo nie ong? W’ano soro sɛ ɛpono."

@KOBBY wrote:

"Seriously Kwahu people are Asantes oo.. my father’s side is from Kwahu Atibie and they trace their roots from Kutenase in the Ashanti region."

@BenDen wrote:

"Kwasia baaa you Asante’s shouldn’t forgive her. She was even saying nonsense after that show."

Otumfuo boasts about not being corrupt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, boasted about not being corrupt.

In a video, the King spoke with pride, stressing that bribes have never influenced his judgements as ruler.

He made the remark when the Sub-Metro, Municipal, and District Imams of the Ashanti Region visited.

