Sonnie Badu has made some startling revelations about why he covers the faces of his kids in photos

The gospel musician indicated that the practice was geared toward protecting his kids from attacks

Sonnie Badu is noted for showing off his family on social media at the least chance

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician and pastor, Sonnie Badu has disclosed the reason he does not reveal the faces of his kids in their online family photos.

While speaking in an interview with popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, Sonnie Badu stated that he believes in spiritual attacks and he does not want his children to be attacked spiritually.

He added that the kids could be susceptible to attacks as their identity and faces on social media will expose them to a barrage of attacks.

I cover faces of my kids in social media to protect them from spiritual attacks - Sonnie Badu

"Your children can go through some attacks and you wouldn’t know where it’s coming from due to the exposure you’ve given them for the world to see," the Okokroko singer noted

Sonnie Badu added that some people have posted photos of their newborn babies on social media making their 'house witches' use photos of the child and for untoward spiritual activities.

He continued that such people could kill the child if he or she is not having a strong spirit.

Sonnie Badu is noted for sharing lovely family photos on social media which attract a lot of commentaries.

In recent times, however, the family photos that the pastor shares online have the faces of his kids covered either by themselves or by him and the wife.

