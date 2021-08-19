Having missed out on a European football slot last season, Arsenal will be desperate to close the gap between them and their rivals

However, Mikael Silvestre believes that may not be the case and the Gunners could miss out on a place in the top six once again this season

The Mikel Arteta-tutored side lost 2-0 in their 2021/22 Premier League curtain-raiser against newly-promoted Brenford

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has predicted the Gunners are unlikely to finish in the top six this season.

Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal kicked off their 2021/22 campaign on the wrong footing as they lost 2-0 in their season opener against Brentford.

According to Silvestre, the north Londoners may not be able to compete favourably against their rivals who have strengthened their squads this summer.

Man United, who finished second last season have spent well about £100m on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Chelsea, on the other hand, broke their transfer record to splash about £97.5m on Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been a little silent in the market themselves, spending about £110m on Ben White and Martin Odegaard, and Aaron Ramsdale who are primed to move to the Emirates.

However, Silvestre still contends Mikel Arteta will be a worried man after seeing Premier League rivals bolster their squads with high-profile signings.

The French defender added the situation could see the Emirates landlords miss out on a place in the top six.

"When a team like Arsenal see the top teams spending a lot of money and bringing in quality players, it will worry them quite a bit," Metro UK quoted the former Gunners defender saying.

"They already had a tough task with having to improve from last season and closing the gap, but this has made it extremely hard for Mikel Arteta and his team to break into the top six this season," he added.

