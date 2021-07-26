Tracey Boakye: Kumawood Actress Travels Business Class As She Goes On A US Vacation With Her Lover
- Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye is currently in the United States for holidays
- According to Boakye, she is on a vacation with her lover
- She has shared some videos from her trip
Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has flown to the United States of America on a holiday.
The actress who flew out on Sunday, July 25, 2021, announced that she was going on a holiday with her partner, who she referred to as a king.
In a video shared on her Instagram page, Boakye was seen seated at the Sanbra Lounge at Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3 before boarding her flight.
Dressed in white, the actress had her luggage bag and handbag beside her with her passport placed on a table before.
Captioning the video, the Baby Mama producer wrote:
"Holidays with my King ❤️✈️✈️ #usa."
In a second video, Boakye showed herself on a plane while listening to Dinan Hamilton's Adom (Grace). An inscription on the video suggested that the actress boarded business class.
Sharing the second video, she wrote:
"I only know one God . Thank you, Heavenly Father. I’m grateful. #holidays #usa #miami #hisonlychick #eastlegonlandlady."
Hours after posting the two videos, Boakye has arrived in the United States, the city of Miami to be precise.
She announced her arrival by sharing a video which her being picked up in a chauffeur-driven vehicle.
Tracey Boakye flaunts bedroom
Meanwhile, the actress, who is also popularly known as East Legon landlady, recently showed off the expensive-looking bedroom in her house.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye was sitting by her big bed and holding a white teddy bear.
A look around the rooms shows beautiful furnishings and appliances in the bedroom.
Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Tracey Boakye got boastful as she suggested that she lives like a queen.
"When you’re a boss lady, you sleep in your mansion like a Queen . I BRAG DIFFERENTLY . Proud owner,@ she said.
