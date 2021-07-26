Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye is currently in the United States for holidays

According to Boakye, she is on a vacation with her lover

She has shared some videos from her trip

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has flown to the United States of America on a holiday.

The actress who flew out on Sunday, July 25, 2021, announced that she was going on a holiday with her partner, who she referred to as a king.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Boakye was seen seated at the Sanbra Lounge at Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3 before boarding her flight.

Tracey Boakye and her lover are on baecation in the US Photo source: @tracey_boakye (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Dressed in white, the actress had her luggage bag and handbag beside her with her passport placed on a table before.

Captioning the video, the Baby Mama producer wrote:

"Holidays with my King ❤️✈️✈️ #usa."

In a second video, Boakye showed herself on a plane while listening to Dinan Hamilton's Adom (Grace). An inscription on the video suggested that the actress boarded business class.

Sharing the second video, she wrote:

"I only know one God . Thank you, Heavenly Father. I’m grateful. #holidays #usa #miami #hisonlychick #eastlegonlandlady."

Hours after posting the two videos, Boakye has arrived in the United States, the city of Miami to be precise.

She announced her arrival by sharing a video which her being picked up in a chauffeur-driven vehicle.

Tracey Boakye flaunts bedroom

Meanwhile, the actress, who is also popularly known as East Legon landlady, recently showed off the expensive-looking bedroom in her house.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye was sitting by her big bed and holding a white teddy bear.

A look around the rooms shows beautiful furnishings and appliances in the bedroom.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Tracey Boakye got boastful as she suggested that she lives like a queen.

"When you’re a boss lady, you sleep in your mansion like a Queen . I BRAG DIFFERENTLY . Proud owner,@ she said.

