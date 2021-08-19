A vibrant Ghanaian lady, Solace-Rose Quartey, has been recently reported to be the face behind the voice in several TV/Radio commercials in Ghana

Sandra, according to edwardasaare.com, has worked as a voice-over artist for 16 years with 100s of commercials and jingles to her name

The young lady was first introduced to the media space at the age of 8 and she believes she has a gift to share with the world

According to a recent publication sighted by YEN.com.gh on edwardasare.com, Solace-Rose Naa Kwaaley Quartey is reported to be the lady behind the voice in several TV and radio commercials in Ghana.

The young lady is reported to have over 16 years experience in voice-over services and has lent her voice to 100s of radio and television commercials and jingles.

Solace-Rose is a self-described freelance journalist who works on personal projects currently.

She is also a Learning and Development Specialist (L&D), edwardasare.com reported.

At the age of 8 is when she was first exposed to the media space after being hosted on Joy FM's Country Lane show for World Children's Day.

After years, Naa Kwaaley would soon venture into radio/television advertising and copywriting.

Solace-Rose was born on June 23 and had her basic education at Kings College International School, Kokokmlemle.

She is an old student of Labone Senior High School and an alumnus of the University of Ghana, Legon.

The beautiful young lady believes she has a gift and always wants an opportunity to use it.

With her mantras “I was born ready” and “For hope is but what separates the desolate from the optimist”, Solace-Rose looks ready to take the media world by storm regardless of wherever in the world she finds herself.

Check out her work below;

