Angel Blessing, a lady who was famous in 2008 after becoming the 3rd place winner in the popular TV3 mentor competition has emerged again

This time, Angel spoke on Obibini TV, explaining that she has been finding it difficult to fend for herself

The lady has had a tough time for several years as she was diagnosed with a mental condition and has been under treatment

Angel Akuamoah Boateng, now known as Angel Blessing, became famous in 2008 after contesting in the popular TV3 mentor at a time when traditional televisions were still the go-to place for entertainment in Ghana.

In a new interview with Emmanuel Agyemang of Obibini TV, Angel indicates that she struggles to make ends meet because, at present, she has no meaningful source of livelihood.

Angel mentioned that after her fame in 2008, life took a different turn and she became mentally ill and incapacitated for a long time.

Angel, the 2nd runner up of TV3 mentor 2008 Photo credit: Obibini TV

Source: UGC

"I could not do anything for myself. I spent time at the psychiatric hospital every single year for 10 years. I was taken away from my children and I still long to meet them," she said.

Angel Blessing was interviewed at Koforidua in the Eastern Region where she disclosed that her finances have been so limited to the extent that even on the day of the interview, she was unable to afford a meal to eat.

Reactions from Ghanaians

Below were some of the comments social media users shared after watching the emotional interview

Akosua Serwaa stated:

I have watched this interview more than 4times. Because I know this lady personally from Koforidua and immediately you see her, you will know all is not well with her...The most astonishing thing is that this lady has been a great person before and this problem has visited her for ten years. Omg. Her behavior makes people laugh at her and I'm even part, not knowing her problem. May God heal her in Jesus name

Sway Yeboah explained:

Eeeiii Angel, I've always bn asking where she's being, I remember when we met at Kesse's after-party in asoredanho wid Chris, time really flies

Source: Yen