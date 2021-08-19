Love Island USA: Which couples are together and who has split?

Are you a fan of reality dating shows? Then you should watch Love Island USA. Love Island is a dating reality television show based on the British series of the same name. On August 8, 2018, the series was announced and commissioned, and it premiered on CBS on July 9, 2019. If you're currently watching Love Island, an update on what's going on on the show might be of interest. Find out which couples are still together and who has broken up since the show first aired.

Love Island follows a group of islanders who live alone in a villa under 24/7 camera surveillance. The contestants must pair themselves with other islanders to survive in the estate, whether for love, friendship or survival. The victorious couple gets $100,000 for their efforts as the grand prize.

Which couples are together and who has split?

Are there Love Island couples still together? Unfortunately, not all of the participants are together. We have compiled the relationship statuses of the CBS' Love Island cast. Find out which couples are together and which ones split after the show.

Season one cast

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber - Split

Elizabeth and Zac became the first winners of Love Island USA. Their love story was epic, as the finale was among the best Love Island episodes. The couple were the first to say I love you in the series.

However, it was not a fairy story as the couple broke up a few months later after the show ended. The pair attributed the breakup to personal differences but confirmed that they were still friends.

Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart - Split

As the season one instalment runners-up, Dylan and Alexandra seem destined for a life together. But, unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as the relationship ended in November 2019.

Raymond "Ray" Gantt and Caro Viehweg - Split

As the third-placed couple in the finale, fans hoped the couple to continue their romance after the show ended. Well, the couple did date for the longest time but called it quits nearly one year later. The pair split in July 2020 due to personal reasons, with Caro claiming that Ray didn't show enough commitment.

Weston Richey and Emily Salch - Split

Weston Richey and Emily Salch were among the Love Island USA cast, and fans voted them the fourth-best couple. However, their romance outside the show didn't last, and they broke up a few months later.

Season two cast

Justine and Caleb - Split

The pair won the hearts of viewers across the world and emerged the victors of Love Island season 2. Fans predicted that the couple would be in a long successful relationship. So, are Justine and Caleb still together? No. Things went south for the pair after the show ended. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it became difficult for the couple to see each other often as they hail from different continents. Justine confirmed their breakup on Instagram on January 17.

Cely and Johnny - Split

What happened to Love Island Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez relationship? As the runners up of the show, many fans predicted that the couple would be in a lasting relationship. Sadly, that has turned out not to be the case. On January 9, Cely wrote on Twitter that her relationship with Johnny had come to an end. Johnny confirmed the news later on his Instagram too.

Moira and Calvin - Split

Are Moira and Calvin still together? No. As the third-placed couple in the show, fans had high hopes for them. However, what happened to their relationship was unexpected as they broke up in November of the same year. The couple attributed busy schedules as the primary factor in their relationship failure.

Carrington and Laurel - Split

Carrington and Laurel were voted fourth by the viewers. After the show ended, the couple gave it a go outside, but it didn't last as they had separated by December 2020.

Connor and Mackenzie - Split

Connor and Mackenzie were instantly attracted to each other when Love Island 2020 began. The couple had their share of drama in the show that saw them eliminated before the finale. The couple hit it outside until their shock announcement on March 6, 2021, that they were .

Season three cast

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy - Together

As a winning couple of the show's latest instalment, fans have high expectations of the couple. The pair have posted pictures of themselves kissing, confirming that all is well for the couple. Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy are among Love Island USA 2021 cast with a successful, happily ever after story.

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada - Together

Are Will and Kyra still together after the show? Yes. The pair are in love and have been posting pictures of their romance on Instagram. Will posted an Instagram Story on August 17 showing him and his girlfriend having dinner with a couple of their pals. Will Kyra Love Island story be successful outside? Well, we will have to wait and see where their love tale takes the pair.

Shannon St Clair and Josh Goldstein - Together

Following the tragic death of Josh's sister, viewers were heartbroken when Josh and Shannon had to leave the show. However, even though they were favourites to win the series, Shannon's presence was greatly appreciated by fans who were glad to see them go out together.

It appears that the couple is enjoying their time together outside of the villa as they participate in social media talks with other islanders.

Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lync - Together

The two have continued to hang out after the finals. According to an Instagram Story video, Charlie is planning a trip to New York to see Alana.

Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg - Together

Although they live on opposite sides of the country, the couple intends to maintain their new relationship in the real world. The couple confirmed dating outside during a post-show interview on After the Island. They indicated that they hope to continue their relationship in the future.

Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury - Together

Despite being kicked off the island, the two are still going strong. They've started a combined YouTube channel and often post photos from their summer adventures on Instagram.

Cashay' Cash' Proudfoot and Melvin 'Cinco' Holland Jr. - Together

According to different social media posts and Instagram Lives, the duo spent time together at their residences after reuniting at the airport following her elimination.

Trina Njoroge and Andre Brunelli - Friends

Both parties have ended their newfound romance, which is a bummer. However, Trina told Entertainment Tonight that she is looking forward to debriefing, taking a vacation, and being single after her elimination.

Love Island USA is widely renowned as one of the top reality dating television shows on the market. Fans have been curious about the cast's relationships outside of the program. Some of the participants use social media to keep their fans up to speed on their personal lives. If you want to keep up with your favourite couple, social media is your best chance.

