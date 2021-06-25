Waco cast and crew and the real-life characters they portray

Waco is an American six-episode TV miniseries that dramatizes the 1993 standoff between the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), the ATP (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and the Branch Davidians (a religious sect) in Waco, Texas. The show first aired on Paramount Network on January 24, 2018. The show was received with mixed reactions but was overly praised, particularly because of its cast performances. So, who are Waco cast members and the characters they portray?

Actors Melissa Benoist, Taylor Kitsch, Andrea Riseborough, Michael Shannon, and Paul Sparks attend the premiere of WACO on January 22, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Waco TV series is a dramatized account of the 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas, in 1993 between the FBI, ATF, and David Koresh's religious sect, the Branch Davidians, which ended in a tragic fire. It looks at the tragedies before and during the standoff using the perspectives of those closest to the 1993 conflict.

Waco series cast and crew

Are you interested in knowing the cast of the Waco TV show? They are talented individuals who have produced an exemplary performance that has earned them recognition worldwide.

Waco TV show casts' depiction of the events has been well executed and has received applause from the viewers who watched the show. Did you know that Netflix first aired the show on April 16, 2020?

Is Waco still on Netflix? No, the show was only available as a limited series for seven months. The series last aired on Netflix on January 16, 2021. Who are the Waco Netflix cast members?

1. Michael Shannon as Gary Noesner

Gary Noesner was an FBI agent who acted as a hostage negotiator between the U.S. government and David Koresh's religious faction, the Branch Davidians. He is depicted in the movie as being involved in the siege the whole time. But in reality, he was only involved in the standoff for 25 days.

His superiors took him off the case because other FBI members thought of him as an "impediment to those who wanted to take a more aggressive role."

Gary was called into the headquarters on the final day to watch the tragedy on the monitors. The tragedy claimed the lives of 75 people, including 20 children and leader David Koresh. American actor Michael Shannon plays the character Gary Noesner.

So, who is Michael Shannon in real life? He is an American actor and producer who was born on August 7, 1974. He is 46 years old as of 2021, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Actor Michael Shannon attends an event on December 5, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki

Source: Getty Images

He attended the New Trier Township High School in Winnetka, Illinois. He then moved back to Kentucky for his junior year, then back to Chicago for his senior year, where he attended Evanston Township High School for a semester before dropping out.

2. Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh

David Koresh was an American cult leader who claimed to be the final prophet of the Branch Davidians sect, a by-product of the Davidian Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

David Koresh was born Vernon Wayne Howell on August 17, 1959. His birthplace was in Houston, Texas, where he grew up with his grandmother.

Koresh was known for was his habit of sexually appropriating other members' wives, and it is that portrayal that the filmmakers wanted to introduce to the film.

Who plays David Koresh in Waco? The answer is Taylor Kitsch, a Canadian actor and model. Kitsch's portrayal of David Koresh is described as charismatic by the New York Times.

Actor Taylor Kitsch attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of "Waco" at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on June 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

How old is Taylor Kitsch? The talented actor was born on April 8, 1982, and celebrated his 39 birthday in 2021.

3. Andrea Riseborough as Judy Schneider

Judy Schneider, played by Andrea Riseborough, is a woman who lives on the Waco commune with her husband, Steve. She is one of Koresh's most devoted parishioners, willing to put her marriage on hold to conceive a child with the religious leader.

Andrea excellently portrays the character of Judy and has become a fan favourite. So who is she?

Actress Andrea Riseborough attends the "Waco" world premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 22, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Andrea Louise Riseborough is an English actress who hails from Wallsend, England. She 39 years old as of 2021 and celebrates her 40th birthday on November 20.

4. Paul Sparks as Steve Schneider

Steve Schneider, David Koresh's right-hand man, is played by Paul Sparks. He is one of Koresh's Branch Davidians recruiters, but he is torn when his wife, Judy, has a child with Koresh while on the property.

Paul W. Sparks is an American actor who portrays his on-screen character well. He is well experienced and is well known worldwide. He was born on October 16, 1971, in Marlow, Oklahoma.

Paul Sparks attends the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Screening of "WACO" held at Sherry Lansing Theatre at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Sparks is known for appearances in the 2015 series House of Cards and the 2010 hit series Boardwalk Empire.

5. Rory Culkin as David Thibodeau

David Thibodeau, played by Rory Culkin, is one of the few survivors of the Waco disaster. After bonding with Koresh over their mutual love of music, he decided to join the group. The series was based on his biography, A Place Called Waco: A Survivor's Story, and he, like Noesner, later became a consultant for the movie.

David Thibodeau is portrayed by Rory Culkin, an American actor who was born on July 21, 1989, in New York City, New York, U.S. Rory is known for appearances in the movies Scream 4, Columbus and You Can Count on Me.

Rory Culkin attends the “Materna" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Brooklyn Commons at MetroTech on June 17, 2021, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

He has been acting since 1993 and has appeared in many flicks before. So how old is Roy Culkin? He is 31 years old as of 2021.

6. Shea Whigham as Mitch Decker

Mitch Decker, one of the FBI agents involved in the standoff, is played by Shea Whigham. Franklin Shea Whigham Jr. is an American actor who hails from Tallahassee, Florida, U.S. He was born on January 5, 1969, and celebrated his 52nd birthday in 2021.

Actor Shea Whigham attends the "Waco" world premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 22, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

He holds a degree from the State University of New York at Purchase and has acted since 1997.

7. Melissa Benoist as Rachel Koresh

Melissa Benoist plays Koresh's wife and the compound's elder. She married Koresh when she was fourteen years old, and the couple had two children, Cyrus and Starr.

Actress Melissa Benoist attends the "Waco" world premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 22, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Marie Benoist is an American actress and singer who hails from Houston, Texas, U.S. She was born on October 4, 1988, and is 32 years as of 2021.

She has been acting since 2008 and holds a degree from the Marymount Manhattan College.

8. John Leguizamo as Jacob Vazquez

Jacob Vasquez, played by John Leguizamo, was dispatched by the ATF to see if the Branch Davidians were harbouring guns on the premises or if there were any signs of child abuse or polygamy. He's the only character in the film who isn't based on a real person; he's modelled on ATF agent Robert Rodriguez.

John Leguizamo during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, CA. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

John Alberto Leguizamo is an American actor, stand-up comedian, and producer who rose to fame for the 1993 film, Super Mario Bros.

He was born on July 22, 1964, in Bogotá, Colombia. John will celebrate his 57th birthday in July 2021.

Other notable Waco movie cast and crew include:

Demore Barnes as Wayne Martin

Duncan Joiner as Cyrus Koresh

Annika Marks as Kathy Schroeder

Tait Fletcher as Brad Branch

Vivien Lyra Blair as Serenity Jones

J.B. Tuttle as Davey Jones

Camryn Manheim as Balenda Thibodeau

Darcel Danielle as Sheila Martin

Cayen Martin as Jamie Martin

Eric Lange as Ron Engelman

The list features actors sourced from Waco IMDb.

Where can I watch Waco in 2021? If you missed the show on Netflix, fear not; you can still watch the show on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Waco series is a good depiction of the events that transpired in 1993 and showcased the different perspectives of the involved parties. Waco cast and crew are a group of talented individuals who gave the show the depiction it deserved.

READ ALSO: Best Friends in the World cast: full names and photos

Yen.com.gh recently covered an interesting piece about the cast of the Best Friends in the World, TV show. Best Friends in the World is a youth-oriented web series about friendship, growing up, and love.

Who are the Best Friends in the World cast? Find out the casts real names, ages and other unknown facts about the actors.

Source: Yen