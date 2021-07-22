Do you know that some of the longest celebrity marriages are more than four decades old? Although it isn't easy to find a stable partner in the show business, these famous couples have consolidated their relationship. Also, they have built a solid and lasting marriage worthy of imitation.

David E. Kelley (L) and Michelle Pfeiffer attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Some celebrity couples' marriages didn’t last up to a week. A good example is Britney Spears and Jason Alexander’s marriage, which lasted for about 55 hours. However, over 15 longest celebrity marriages have been recorded, which have stood the test of time despite the cameras and little privacy.

Longest lasting celebrity marriages

Despite the rampant crash of celebrities’ marriages, some Hollywood couples still married today have stayed together for an extended period, with only death separating a few. As such, they make the list of the longest celebrity marriages of all time. Check out the list below to find out who they are.

1. Meryl Streep and Don Gummer - 42 years

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer. Photo: @donjgummer

Don Gummer is a sculptor whose work has been shown in several museums and galleries. On the other hand, Meryl Streep is one of the best actresses, winning several awards. Arguably, this is the longest-married couple in Hollywood at the moment.

Who is the longest-lasting celebrity couple? Meryl Streep and Don Gummer is the answer. Their first meeting was in 1978, after which Gummer generously gave Meryl an apartment because of the demise of her husband, John Cazale, who died from lung cancer. They got married six months later, on the 30th of September, 1978.

2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson - 40 years

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson. Photo: @ltjackson

LaTanya Richardson is known for her outstanding role in the musical comedy Fighting Temptation, while Samuel Jackson is a popular star actor in Coming to America.

What Hollywood couple have been married the longest? These love birds are proud to be one. They met in college ten years before their marriage in 1980. At that time, Samuel was studying marine biology at Morehouse College, and LaTanya was studying theatre at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

3. Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach - 40 years

Barbara Bach is known for modelling involvement with Eileen Ford Agency in New York, while Richard Starkey is a musician who came to stardom as the drummer for the Beatles.

The duo first met in February 1980, when acting in a movie titled Caveman. Their meeting was love at first sight; they married a year later on the 27th of April, 1981, at Marylebone Town Hall. After their marriage, this couple has been loving on each other, despite having no child. They are proud to be one of the longest-married couples in Hollywood.

4. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne - 39 years

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Photo: @sharonosbourne (modified by author)

Sharon Osbourne is a TV personality known for her participation in The Osbournes reality TV show. Ozzy Osbourne, on the other hand, is a lead vocalist for the Black Sabbath band.

Ozzy separated from his first wife, Thelma, whom he met at a nightclub in Birmingham. Afterwards, he first met Sharon in 1970, whose father was the manager of Black Sabbath. Ozzy married Sharon in 1979, the same year he was fired from Black Sabbath. The couple has enjoyed much success as one of the celebrity longest marriages so far.

5. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn - 38 years

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Photo: @myfilminsta

Goldie Hawn is famous for her performance on the NBC sketch comedy program Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, and Kurt Russell was a lead actor for the Walt Disney Company.

Kurt and Goldie first met in 1966 while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. The duo started dating in 1983, and they had a son, Wyatt Russell, in the process, even though they are yet to tie the knot. They have refused to tie the knot because of their past broken marriages.

6. Keith Richards and Patti Hansen - 37 years

Patti Hansen is a model for the Calvin Klein designer companies, while Keith Richard is a famous co-founder, guitarist, and songwriter of the Rolling Stones.

Before meeting Patti Hansen, Richards had an affair with actress Anita Pallenberg, and they had two surviving children. However, in 1979, Richard was set up to meet Hansen for the first time in Studio 54. After the meeting, he was immediately in love and cemented their relationship on Richard's 40th birthday, the 18th of December, 1983.

7. Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest - 37 years

Jamie Lee Curtis is an outstanding actress and writer with several awards, and her husband, Christopher Guest, is known for his comedy series with a mock-documentary style.

The marriage of Curtis and Chris was out of the ordinary. Curtis fell in love with Chris's image in a magazine, and she stated clearly to a friend her desire to marry him. A few months later, Curtis had dinner in a restaurant, and Chris was present in the same restaurant. They exchanged pleasantries and became friends, after which they tied the knot four months later.

8. Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber - 34 years

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber. Photo: Cliff Lipson

Thomas Mark Harmon is known for his leading role in NCIS. On the other hand, Pamela Dawber is known for her comedy roles in a movie titled Mork & Mindy.

In 1979, the celebrity couple first met at a party organised by a friend. However, before their meeting, Pam had already desired the kind of man she is looking for. Fortunately, Mark met each of her criteria, and eight years after, on the 21st of March, 1987, they tied the knot in a closed wedding ceremony with few friends and family members.

9. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall - 34 years

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Julia Scarlett Louis-Dreyfus is known for her comic series, Saturday Night Live, and William Bradford Hall is known for his Weekend Update news anchor on Saturday Night Live.

Louis-Dreyfus met with William Hall when they were in college in the ’80s at Northwestern University. Louis-Dreyfus was scheduled for an audition that Hall started. From 1982 to 1984, they performed together in different Saturday Night Live episodes and other programmes. The couple, who tied the knot in 1987, has been blessed with two sons.

10. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson - 33 years

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Photo: @tomhanks_ritawilsonfan (modified by author)

Rita Wilson is famous for her role in The Good Wife and Girls TV series, and Tom Hanks is a popular actor and filmmaker, best known for comic and dramatic roles in several movies.

The duo first met when starring in a 1981 comic movie titled Bosom Buddies. Then, Tom was still espoused to Samantha Lewes, but their marriage took a turn in 1987. Tom and Rita reunited as he admitted there was a spark in their first movie together. They married on the 30th of April, 1988, and the marriage has produced two sons and grandchildren.

11. Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan - 33 years

Tracy Pollan is an actress, writer, and co-author of The Pollan Family Table. On the other hand, Michael Fox is a retired actor known for his role in the NBC comic movie Family Ties.

Fox met Pollan for the first time in 1985 on the set of Family Ties, where she played as his girlfriend. Although the duo has their separate relationships, which sooner came to an end, Fox reconnected in 1988 on the set of Bright Lights, Big City. Both were single, and they started dating before they married on the 16th of July, 1988. Their union is blessed with four children.

12. Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates - 32 years

Phoebe Cates is a retired actress known for her roles in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Also, Kevin Kline is an award-winning actor and singer that has featured in several top movies.

The lovers met for the first time in an audition in 1983 for The Big Chill movie. While Kevin Kline was given a role, Cates lost out, but she connected with Kline. Despite Kevin Kline’s 16 years age difference, outstanding qualifications, and Hollywood status, his love for Cate have no bounds as they got married on the 5th of March, 1989. They currently live happily with two children.

13. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick - 32 years

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. Photo: Steve Jennings

Kevin Bacon is known for his role in the movie A Few Good Men, while Kyra Sedgwick is best known for her starring role in the TNT crime drama The Closer.

They first met unofficially at a dinner in 1987, where they had a casual conversation. As fate may have it, Kevin and Kyra met again on the set in 1988 for a TV movie titled Lemon Sky. Kevin somehow won her heart as the co-stars began dating; they tied the knot on the 4th of September, 1988.

14. Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa - 30 years

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. Photo: Taylor Hill

Bruce Springsteen is a singer with about twenty studio albums featuring his E Street Band. Patricia Scialfa is also a singer and guitarist and a member of the E Street Band.

The duo first met in the Stone Pony bar in New Jersey in the early 1980s, where Patti performed. Springsteen saw talent in her and introduced her to the E Street Band in 1984. After the divorce of Springsteen with actress Julianne Phillip in 1988, Springsteen and Scialfa fell in love and tied the knot in 1991 at their Los Angeles home.

15. Warren Beatty and Annette Bening - 29 years

Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Warren Beatty is an award-winning movie director for The Reds in 1981. Annette Bening is also well known for her lead role in the movie American Beauty.

Bening met with director Warren Beatty at a restaurant concerning her appearance in Bugsy, a 1990 movie. Before the meeting, Beatty is a well-known chronic womaniser, but the meeting with Bening changed his life for good. They had their first child in December 1991 and tied the knot in March 1992.

16. Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw - 29 years

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. Photo: Rob Kim (modified by author)

Steven Spielberg is one of the most commercially successful directors and producers in history. Besides, Kate Capshaw is best known for her role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

The first time the duo met is unknown, but Spielberg occasionally met with actress Kate Capshaw when he cast her in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984. Spielberg was then married to actress Amy Irving, and they divorced in 1989. Afterwards, Spielberg tied the knot with Kate Capshaw on the 12th of October, 1991.

17. John Travolta and Kelly Preston - 28 years

John Travolta is an actor and singer popular for his television sitcom, Welcome Back. The late Kelly Preston was an actress known for the movie titled Love of the Game.

In 1989, the two first met for a screen test for a comic movie titled The Experts. However, Kelly Preston was unhappily married to Kevin Gage when she met John Travolta. Their marriage ended two years later, and Travolta stepped in. Eventually, they married when she was two months pregnant on the 5th of September, 1991. Sadly, Preston passed away on the 12th of July, 2020.

18. Sting and Trudie Styler - 28 years

Trudie Styler is an actress that has appeared in several British television series, including The Mayor of Casterbridge. On the other hand, Sting was once a lead singer and bassist for the new wave rock band, The Police.

Trudie Styler met Sting while he was still a struggling musician in the summer of 1977. The duo lived closed to each other in the basement in Bayswater. However, Sting married actress Frances Tomelty, and they separated in 1984. Styler and Sting became lovers and married on the 20th of August, 1992.

19. David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer - 27 years

David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

David Edward Kelley is a writer and movie producer known for producing Goliath, Mr Mercedes, and Big Sky. Michelle Pfeiffer is known for seeking eclectic roles in several movies.

After several heartbreaks, Pfeiffer went on a blind date with writer David Kelley in January 1993. However, they did something unusual on their first date by departing a five-star restaurant for a night of bowling. Indeed, they enjoyed themselves, fell in love, and got married that same year.

20. Harry Connick Jr and Jill Goodacre - 27 years

Harry Connick Jr and Jill Goodacre. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Harry Connick Jr is a famous singer of the best-selling album, When My Heart Finds Christmas, whereas Jill Goodacre is an actress and former supermodel of Victoria’s Secrets.

They first met in a hotel in California. Harry spotted Jill first while swimming in his hotel pool. He was amazed and attracted to her beauty and physique. Eventually, Harry mustered the courage to introduce himself as a friend, and the two dated for two years before they tied the knot on the 16th of April, 1994.

Has anyone celebrated 90 years of marriage?

Ninety years of marriage is a remarkable feat only very few people have attained. Guinness World Records shows that Herbert Fisher and Zelmyra Fisher married on the 13th of May, 1924, in North Carolina, USA, and were together for 86 years, 290 days, as of the 27th of February, 2011, when Mr Fisher passed away.

Although Hollywood is recognised for its scandalous separations, many celebrities have still stuck closer to their partners. There is no doubt that these stable partners have the longest celebrity marriages.

