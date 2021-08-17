The Boys is a popular superhero TV series. Eric Kripke created the show for Amazon Prime Video, and it is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book The Boys. So, how much do you know about The Boys characters?

A view of the screen during Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" Season 2 Drive-In Premiere & Fan Screening on September 03, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

The Boys premiered on the 26th of July 2019 on the Amazon Prime Video. The show has received praise for its thrilling writing, storyline, and cast performances. If you are a fan of sci-fi, you will enjoy the storyline and character depictions.

The Boys storyline

The Boys takes place in a world where superhumans are regarded as heroes by the general population and work for the substantial corporation Vought International, which advertises and monetizes them. However, outside of their heroic reputations, the majority of them are arrogant and corrupt.

The series focuses primarily on two groups: The Seven, Vought's finest superhero team, and The Eponymous Boys, vigilantes out to bring down Vought and its corrupt superheroes.

The Boys cast

The series features a list of fictional characters that appear in the comic series and the TV adaptation. The following is the list of the main characters as they appear in the TV show:

1. Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Actor Karl Urban attends The Boys press line at the Hilton during Comic-Con in San Diego, California on July 19, 2019. Photo: Chris Delmas / AFP

Billy Butcher is The Boys' commander. He's an angry English working-class man who has seen it all in his experience fighting superheroes. To them, he's lost all he cares about. Butcher is a zealot on a personal crusade against superheroes, driven by a passionate destructive hatred for them.

2. Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Jack Quaid attends 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" on July 19, 2019, in San Diego, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

The series' protagonist, Hughie, is continually torn between being a naive novice and a gifted student. He works at an electronics store before the program begins, and he is naturally excellent at what he does. However, he is the one who finally kills the superhero after Translucent arrives for him.

3. Antony Starr as John / Homelander

Antony Starr attends 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" on July 19, 2019, in San Diego, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Homelander commands The Seven as their leader as the most powerful superhero on the globe. But, he's also the type of person who shouldn't be in a position of authority. He's selfish, insecure, volatile, easily manipulated, short-sighted, and devoid of empathy for others.

So, what is the weakness of Homelander? It is believed that his son Ryan might be the only weakness that Homelander might have. Ryan can have his fathers powers, thus being the only one capable of challenging him.

4. Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight

Erin Moriarty attends 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" on July 19, 2019, in San Diego, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Starlight is the Seven's newest member. She's a girl from the Midwest who sincerely cares about her neighbourhood, helping others, and doing the right thing. However, when her dreams come true and she is accepted into the Seven, she immediately discovers how different it is.

The group is corrupt, harsh, and petty, with their heroics centred on marketability rather than actual good deeds. Starlight's character is played by Erin Moriarty, an American actress known for roles in Jessica Jones and HBO's True Detective.

5. Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw / Queen Maeve

Laz Alonso and Dominique McElligott speak onstage during the C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo at McCormick Place on March 1, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Maeve is a terrible figure, a former idealist who suffers from patriarchal abuses from Homelander. However, she still succeeds despite being surrounded by hostile rivals and maintains a professional front in public.

Queen Maeve's character is played by Dominique McElligott, an Irish actress renowned for roles in House of Cards and The Astronaut Wives Club.

6. Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train

Jessie T. Usher attends 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" on July 19, 2019, in San Diego, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

A-Train's Achilles heel is his pride. He solely considers his responsibilities as the world's fastest man and how to feed his addiction. He does, however, demonstrate the tactical dexterity that his enemies lack. In the film, A-Train is the first of the Seven to be introduced to the audience.

7. Laz Alonso as Marvin T. Milk / Mother's Milk

Laz Alonso of 'The Boys' attends the Pizza Hut Lounge at 2019 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 20, 2019, in San Diego, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Mother's Milk (M.M.) is the group's most ethical and friendly superhero. He has a respectable profession and a family, and he is strategically gifted enough to take on the Seven without any powers. He does, however, allow Butcher to drag him back in, costing him everything he values.

8. Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep

Actor Chase Crawford attends The Boys press line at the Hilton during Comic-Con in San Diego, California on July 19, 2019. Photo: Chris Delmas / AFP

The Deep can interact with aquatic creatures and breathe underwater. He is also known as Lord of the Seven Seas and The Fish Guy. The Deep values the environment, his reputation, and the odd romance with a friendly porpoise.

American actor Chace Crawford plays the role of The Deep. His other notable projects include the film The Covenant and Twelve.

9. Tomer Capon as Serge / Frenchie

Actor Tomer Capon attends The Boys press line at the Hilton during Comic-Con in San Diego, California on July 19, 2019. Photo: Chris Delmas / AFP

Frenchie is a crazy, half-functioning adult who is completely insane. He's a paranoid murderous maniac who's fascinated with guns. Frenchie is able to outsmart the Homelander and other members of the Seven on several occasions and even assists in the development of a means to kill Translucent, a superhero with indestructible skin.

Israeli actor Tomer Capon portrays Frenchie's character. The actor is renowned in his country for appearances in films like Hostages and When Heroes Fly.

10. Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro / The Female

Actress Karen Fukuhara attends The Boys press line at the Hilton during Comic-Con in San Diego, California on July 19, 2019. Photo: Chris Delmas / AFP

The Boys discover The female imprisoned in a high-security cage in a basement, mistaking her for a victim in desperate need of assistance. However, when The Boys decipher The Female's secret, they follow a trail of blood and gore to discover that she's a badass who might save them instead.

The Female is played by Japanese/American actress Karen Fukuhara who hails from Los Angeles, California. She is renowned for her roles in films like Suicide Squad and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

11. Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Nathan Mitchell attends 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" on July 19, 2019, in San Diego, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Black Noir is a member of The Seven and a darkly costumed superhero. Only his mastery of the martial arts matches his tremendous strength and enhanced senses. Not much is known about him except that he trained with a master sensei to become the death dealer. It's a complete mystery what lies beneath Black Noir's mask.

Is Black Noir stronger than Homelander? Black Noir possesses all of Homelander's skills, as well as some practical fighting experience. Furthermore, he appears to be more mentally unstable than Homelander, which would likely translate to him being even more violent in a battle.

12. Elisabeth Shue as Madelyn Stillwell

Elisabeth Shue attends 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" on July 19, 2019, in San Diego, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

In season one of The Boys, Madelyn Stillwell is one of the main protagonists. She worked for Vought International, the corporation that owns The Seven, and was one of the company's top executives. As a result, she frequently collaborated with The Seven.

How does Madelyn Stillwell die? Well, her deceptiveness finally caught up with her. Homelander, angry with Madelyn's deceit, uses his heat vision to burn her eyes into her skull, killing her.

American actress Elisabeth Shue plays the role of Madelyn Stillwell. She has appeared in many films, including The Karate Kid and Back to the Future Part II.

13. Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Actress Colby Minifie attends "The A Word" New York Screening at the Museum Of Arts And Design on June 28, 2016, in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Ashley Barrett was Vought International's former Director of Talent Relations. Ashley takes over as Senior Vice President of Hero Management after Madelyn Stillwell dies, albeit she has no influence over The Seven like her predecessor did.

Colby Minifie, an American actress, plays Ashley Barrett's character. She is renowned for her roles in movies like Beware the Gonzo and The Greatest.

14. Aya Cash as Klara Risinger / Liberty / St*rmfront

Aya Cash attends Vanity Fair And FX's Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party on September 21, 2019, in Century City, California. Photo: Rich Fury

St*rmfront is a superhero who joins The Seven in place of Translucent. She joins the Seven once Translucent's death is made public, and she quickly becomes a competition to Homelander before falling in love with him. She is an expert on social media and has a sizable internet following.

St*rmfront is a closet N*zi who utilized her position to advance her white nationalist agenda, despite her public denials. Her public persona as an edgy, fashionable, and an ethical hero is a mask for her recklessness, racism, and cruel inclinations, which rival even Homelander's.

Other notable cast members that have played a role in the hit series are listed below:

Simon Pegg as Hugh Campbell Sr.

Shaun Benson as Ezekiel

Ann Cusack as Donna January

Jennifer Esposito as Susan Raynor

Jordana Lajoie as Cherie

Malcolm Barrett as Seth Reed

Christian Keyes as Nathan Franklin

Shantel VanSanten as Becca Butcher

Nicola Correia-Damude as Elena

Laila Robins as Grace Mallory

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Parker Corno as Ryan Butcher

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan Butcher

Claudia Doumit as Victoria "Vic" Neuman

Langston Kerman as Eagle the Archer

Jessica Hecht as Carol Mannheim

Abraham Lim as Kenji Miyashiro

Goran Višnjić as Alastair Adana

Where can I watch The Boys?

The hit show series is only available on Amazon Prime Video. To be able to access the content, you will need to have an Amazon Prime subscription. It is possible to view Amazon Prime Video on Android, iOS, Amazon's Fire TV and Fire tablet devices. Original episodes of The Boys may be downloaded for offline viewing with Prime Video, too!

The Boys Characters are listed above according to their relevance in the series. For the new season, the show retains the main cast while incorporating other recurring casts. The show has garnered a cult following due to its well-written story and talented actors.

