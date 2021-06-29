Gilmore Girls is an American comedy-drama television series starring Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham. The series created shockwaves worldwide, with critics praising it for its witty dialogue, cross-generational appeal, and compelling mix of humour and drama. The show ran for seven seasons, and during this time, millions of people fell in love with the story and the Gilmore Girls cast. When the final episode aired in 2007, many fans were sad to see their favourite characters go.

'Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life' Cast attend the premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

The Gilmore Girls series had two protagonists, Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory. Lorelai got pregnant with her daughter at sixteen by her childhood boyfriend and became alienated from the family. She moved with her daughter to a close-knit town where they lived until Rory was sixteen. The show focuses on the girls’ ambitions in life.

While the story and the show's writing were great, the actors gave the show the wow factor. They brought such life to their characters that most of them are still known by their character’s names over ten years since the show ended. As a result, its status as a 2000s American cult classic was well earned.

What is the cast up to now?

In 2016, the original ensemble (those who were available) and some additional cast came together to film a miniseries released on Netflix. Gilmore Girls: a year in the life cast consisted of the original cast of Gilmore Girls except for Edward Herrmann.

The Gilmore Girls cast is one of the most well put ensembles that have graced screens, and their chemistry on screen was visible. They were fan favourites while on the show, and when it ended, their fans have kept up with them. So, as the show that premiered in 2000 rings in twenty-one years, let's find out what happened to the cast of Gilmore Girls.

1. Alexis Bledel – Rory Gilmore

Alexis Bledel attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Age: 39 years old (as of 2021)

39 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Married to Vincent Kartheiser

Married to Vincent Kartheiser Net worth: $6 million

Alexis made her mark in the entertainment industry with the role of Rory Gilmore, who was one of the main characters of the show. Since the show ended in 2007, she has played several significant roles. She played Emily Malek in The Handmaid’s Tale and even won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance.

How old was Alexis Bledel when she played Rory? When the series began, Alexis was 19 years old and played the sixteen-year-old Rory.

Does Rory tell Logan she is pregnant? No, she did not. The original finale in 2007 ended when Rory turned down Logan’s proposal. In the 2016 revival, they got back together when Rory cheated on her boyfriend with Logan. She got pregnant, and the show left its viewers on a cliffhanger, with Rory only informing her mother that she was pregnant.

2. Lauren Graham – Lorelai Gilmore

Lauren Graham on The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode 4168. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Source: Getty Images

Age: 54 years old (as of 2021)

54 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Married to Peter Krause

Married to Peter Krause Net worth: $15 million

Lauren has made some great strides in her career. Apart from being an actress, she is also an author and has published three books. She published her debut novel Someday, Someday, Maybe in 2013. Her second book Talking as Fast as I Can, and her third book, In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It, were both great reads.

She has also appeared in several movies and reprised her role as Lorelai Gilmore on the reunion miniseries. So, how old was Lorelai Gilmore in Season 1? In the first season of the show, Lorelai, Rory’s mother, was 32 years old.

3. Scott Patterson – Luke Danes

Scott Patterson attends the Build Series to discuss "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" at AOL HQ on November 29, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh

Source: Getty Images

Age: 62 years old (as of 2021)

62 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Married to Kristine Saryan

Married to Kristine Saryan Net worth: $15 million

Scott is an American actor who rose to fame for his role on Gilmore Girls and Special Agent Peter Strahm in the Saw films. Since the show ended, he has started his own coffee company and is even in a band.

4. Keiko Agena – Lane Kim

Keiko Agena attends SCAD aTVfest 2020 - "Prodigal Son" With Tom Payne Discovery Award, Actor Presentation on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paul R. Giunta

Source: Getty Images

Age: 47 years old (as of 2021)

47 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status : Married to Shin Kawaski

: Married to Shin Kawaski Net worth: $300,000

Christine Keiko Agena has been in several shows since she played the iconic character Lane Kim. She has been in Better Call Saul, 13 Reasons Why, and Prodigal Son. She also co-hosts a UCB variety show and released a creative journal in 2018.

5. Melissa McCarthy – Sookie St.James

Melissa McCarthy on The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode 3111. Photo: Adam Christopher

Source: Getty Images

Age: 50 years old (as of 2021)

50 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Married to Ben Falcone

Married to Ben Falcone Net worth: $90 million

Melissa McCarthy is probably the person from this cast who has blown up the most. She has been in tons of movies since the show ended and has won awards for her performances. When she left the show, she was mostly known for her forte as a comedic actress.

However, she has also played some dramatic roles and has been great at it. She is currently the host of a children’s talent show, which can be added to her list of talents.

6. Yanic Truesdale – Michael Gerard

70th Berlinale, Photocall, Berlinale Special Gala, "My Salinger Year": Actor Yanic Truesdale. Photo: Jens Kalaene

Source: Getty Images

Age: 51 years old (as of 2021)

51 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Net worth: $4 million

Yanic is a Canadian actor whose breakout role was Michael Gerard. His outstanding performance on the show got him named one of the ten actors to watch by the Daily Variety. He is still acting to date and has made appearances on several hit shows

7. Kelly Bishop – Emily Gilmore

Actress Kelly Bishop attends the premiere of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Age: 77 years old (as of 2021)

77 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Divorced from Lee Leonard

Divorced from Lee Leonard Net worth: $4 million

Unlike most of her co-stars, this role was not Bishop’s breakout role. The lovely actress had quite the resume before she added this show to her list. She continues to give iconic performances to date.

8. Edward Herrmann – Richard Gilmore

Actor Edward Herman attends the Utah Film Commission Brunch during the 2009 Sundance Film Festival at Sundance House on January 19, 2009 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Clayton Chase

Source: Getty Images

Age: 61 years old (at death)

61 years old (at death) Relationship status: Was married to Star Herrman

Was married to Star Herrman Net worth: $10 million

After his incredible run on the Gilmore Girls, Herrmann continued acting and appeared in more iconic shows like How I Met Your Mother and The Good Wife. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2014. Due to this, he was not part of the Gilmore Girls: a year in the life cast.

9. Liza Weil – Paris Geller

Liza Weil attends the premiere of the series finale of ABC's "How To Get Away With Murder' at Yamashiro Hollywood on February 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Age: 44 years old (as of 2021)

44 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Divorced from Paul Adelstein

Divorced from Paul Adelstein Net worth: $3 million

Liza is another famous face that had her breakout role on this show. She went on to give great performances in Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, where she was one of the show’s regulars.

10. Sean Gunn – Kirk Gleason

Sean Gunn attends Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' We Love You 3000 Tour at Best Buy on August 13, 2019 in Torrance, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Age: 47 years old (as of 2021)

47 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Married to Natasha Halevi

Married to Natasha Halevi Net worth: $6 million

Kirk is now a great name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After his time on this show, he went on to play great roles until finally, he landed the role of Rocket. While Bradley Cooper voices Rocket, Sean is the man behind all his movements and facial expressions. He has appeared in all the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the last two Avengers movies.

11. David Sutcliffe – Christopher Hayden

Actor David Sutcliffe attends the premiere of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Age: 52 years old (as of 2021)

52 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Net worth: $3 million

Unlike most of his co-stars, David is no longer an actor. He starred in Cracked and Proof but ultimately chose to stop acting to focus on his interests. He is currently making documentaries and leading transformational workshops.

12. Jared Padalecki – Dean Forester

Jared Padalecki attends the 2019 CW Network Upfront at New York City Center on May 16, 2019 in New York City. Photo:Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Age: 38 years old (as of 2021)

38 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Married to Genevieve Padalecki

Married to Genevieve Padalecki Net worth: $13 million

Although Jared was great on Gilmore Girls, it is not the role he is mainly known for. After his character left the show in 2005, Jared went on to play Sam Winchester in Supernatural. He played the character for fifteen years until the show’s conclusion in 2020. He is currently the lead of the new show Walker which airs on the CW.

13. Milo Ventimiglia – Jess Mariano

THIS IS US - "Brotherly Love" Episode 513 - Pictured in this screengrab: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack - Photo: NBC

Source: Getty Images

Age: 43 years old (as of 2021)

43 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Net worth: $12 million

Milo is another Gilmore Girls actor who is still acting to date. He has appeared in Heroes, Chosen, and The Whispers. He is currently on the hit show This is Us.

14. Matt Czuchry – Logan Huntzberger

Actor Matt Czuchry speaks onstage at SCAD aTVfest 2020 - "The Resident" With Matt Czurchy Maverick Award Presentation on February 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Age: 44 years old (as of 2021)

44 years old (as of 2021) Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Net worth: $3 million

After his appearance on Gilmore Girls, Matt has become an even better actor. He played Cary Agos in The Good Wife for seven years. He is currently on The Resident and has been there for over three years.

Gilmore Girls debuted on October 5th 2000, on the WB and instantly gained a considerable following. The actors brought such life to their characters that viewers fell in love with them too. Twenty years later, the Gilmore Girls cast still remains a favourite for many.

Do you know about the Waco cast and crew and the real-life characters they portray? Yen.com.gh has all the information you need. Waco is an American six-episode TV miniseries that dramatizes the 1993 standoff between the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), the ATP (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and the Branch Davidians (a religious sect) in Waco, Texas.

The show first aired on Paramount Network on January 24, 2018. It was received with mixed reactions but was overly praised, particularly because of its cast performances.

Source: Yen News