A fresh university graduate has taken the plunge to hit the streets to hustle to earn a living

The young lady, known as Ama Godsplan, graduated from the Koforidua Technical University recently and took to the streets to hawk

A video making rounds on social media captured Ama Godsplan selling air fresheners on the busy streets

A young Ghanaian lady who recently graduated from the university has taken her destiny into her own hands without waiting to join the long queue for employment.

Ama Godsplan, as she is identified on her socials, hit the streets to hustle for her daily bread.

A fresh university graduate hits the streets to hawk after graduation. Photo credit: @amagodsplan3/TikTok.

In a video circulating on TikTok, Ama Godsplan was seen hawking air fresheners in traffic.

Ama Godsplan graduated from the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region, where she bagged her first degree.

"Buy little Joe car air freshener from me in the traffic please," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Netizens praise Ama Godsplan

Upon coming across Ama Godsplan's video on TikTok, many netizens praised her for taking the bold decision to hit the streets to hawk.

As of the time of filing this report, the young lady's video had clocked over 1.5k likes and 83 comments in less than 24 hours.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@CLINADO said:

"May Adom Nyame continue to bless you dear ."

@Ly_ticia also said:

"My greatest inspiration."

@Modest .S.w.Alfa~khalid commented:

"Always proud of you girl …congratulations."

@BLESSING also commented:

"Congratulations and may the Lord be with you."

@Naa baby wrote:

"Everything will soon be fine dear. Always proud of u."

@xornam. also wrote:

"Congratulations, the world is waiting for you to emerge !! Favour unlimited and laughter unstoppable."

The unemployment situation in Ghana

The young lady's decision to venture into entrepreneurship saved her from the many struggles Ghanaian youth go through after school to secure jobs.

Ghana's current unemployment rate stands at 14.7 per cent, according to figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in 2024.

According to the Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey Quarter Three Labour Bulletin published by the GSS, the number of unemployed youth, aged between 15 and 35, increased from 1.2 million to over 1.3 million during the period under review.

The report also observed about 440,000 persons joined the labour force between the first quarter and third quarter of 2023.

Out of the above number, the report also stated that more females were employed than their male counterparts in 2023.

PhD holder hawks on the street

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sandeep Singh, a man, who holds a PhD and four master's degrees, was spotted hawking vegetables on the street.

Sandeep Singh took to hawking after many years of struggling to secure a job despite his rich academic credentials.

Before venturing into the vegetable business, the scholar was a lecturer at the Punjabi University but had to quit due to the low salary he was paid.

