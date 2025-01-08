Horic Ampofo, a young Ghanaian philanthropist and entrepreneur, has put a smile on the face of a trotro mate

In a video shared on TikTok, the young man, dashed the trotro mate with an amount of money

Horic has been on a gifting spree throughout this week, sharing money with street hawkers at random

A young Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist has brought joy to a struggling commercial bus conductor, locally referred to as Trotro Mate.

While driving on the streets, the young entrepreneur, identified as Horic Ampofo, spotted the trotro mate resting quietly in his commercial mini bus and beckoned him to approach him.

A Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist melts hearts as he surprises a trotro mate with GH¢1,000. Photo credit: @horic63s/IG & @horicautosgh/TikTok.

When the bus conductor approached, the Ghanaian philanthropist, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Horic Motors, gifted him with GH¢1,000 and asked him to share it with his driver.

This random act of kindness left the trotro mate pleasantly surprised as he received the money with excitement.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the young man thanked Horic Ampofo for the gesture and returned to his mini commercial bus.

Horic Ampofo is a renowned philanthropist

Horic is renowned for his many philanthropic works, giving back to society by supporting the less privileged.

He recently embarked on a massive donation exercise, where he gave GH¢1,000 each to many street hawkers at random.

Before this, the CEO of Horic Motors had previously paid the school fees of 15 university students from across the country.

The students, according to a post on his Instagram page, were randomly selected from his social media pages.

The gesture was in fulfilment of a promise he made in a social media post, pledging to support 15 students from across the various universities in Ghana.

Ghanaians commend Horic Ampofo's kind gesture

The video of Horic Ampofo 's random act of kindness had gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians commending him for putting smiles on the faces of hustlers on the street.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up over 14k likes and 332 comments in more than 24 hours.

@Nana Kweku Poakwa said:

"Today I sat under the traffic light at Labadi T junction doing my face mobomobo from morning to evening thinking maybe u will come and pass but u no come wer exactly is ur road map,"

@Big Mike🇬 also said

"Bro you really inspire me a lot ….you’re really forcing for we the youth…. God bless you."

@DoMans makeover commented:

"May I meet our helpers so easily like this Lord... Falaaa... Person wey go help you no go stress you, may God bless you sir."

@Say the truth and be free also commented

"Awww, may your cup never run dry in Jesus mighty name."

Content creator supports visually impaired street hawker

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kumai-based content creator, known as Gunshot, showed love to a visually impaired female street hawker.

Gunshot, in a video that went viral, gifted the street hawker GH¢4,000 to invest in her petty trading.

Additionally, the kind-hearted Ghanaian content creator also presented the woman with some foodstuff.

