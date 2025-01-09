Belinda Oppong, a beloved teacher in Oppongkrom, Eastern Region, shared updates showing she had travelled out of Ghana

The teacher who used to share several updates about her school on social media said she decided to choose herself and travelled

Social media users who saw Belinda's post online shared their thoughts in the comment section, with some asking questions

Teacher Belinda Oppong, as her students called her, used to share updates about the school she was posted to in the Eastern Region.

However, a post by Teacher Belinda Oppong showing how she started 2024 and how she ended it showed that she was out of Ghana.

When asked where she had relocated to, Teacher Belinda said she had moved to Germany.

One person asked her why she had left her students whom she loved so much, with Teacher Belinda responding.

“I chose myself,” she said.

Teacher Belinda Oppong was loved by her students and their parents alike.

They loved to be in her class, and their parents often brought her gifts. Her school was situated in Oppongkrom in the Eastern region.

Netizens rejoice with teacher for travelling

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Teacher Belinda Oppong's post about relocating from Ghana to Germany.

@CollinsAsein said:

“Sometimes, it’s the environment. The shirt I bought and wore in Nigeria didn’t get much attention. I took a picture in the same outfit abroad, and everyone was acting like I just won the jackpot.”

@KojoWud_ wrote:

“you left your kids.”

@Akosua_Saffy responded:

“I chose myself.”

@KwasiTunTum said:

“Eeeiii ... Girlfriend. You go Germany two weeks pɛɛɛ, your nyash all come...”

@madam_eudia wrote:

“I make happy pass you seff 😀😀 I’m proud.”

@SlyDhelali said:

“All the best. Strategic move, more wins.”

@sunjra_ wrote:

“Congratulations but am I seeing 7th August, 2023 on the board 🙃.”

Teacher shares how she gets to school

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that while Belinda Oppong was teaching in Oppongkrom, she once shared a video showing how she commuted to school daily.

The beloved teacher explained she lived in a different town from where her school was located, which meant that she needed to leave home early enough to avoid being late for class.

In the video she shared, Belinda Oppong, after prepping for school, boarded a motorbike taxi and made a stop on the way to buy food so she would not go hungry while at work.

