UK rapper Steflon Don has thrown many Ghanaians into a frenzy after sharing a snippet of her song with Shatta Wale

Information about their collaboration surfaced on social media about five years ago when the UK-based star visited Ghana

Scores of fans have begun counting down to the song's release just hours after Shatta Wale jetted back from performing with Vybz Kartel in Jamaica

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale appears to have a new international collaboration with Steflon Don which comes after his recent high-striding appearance in Jamaica.

In Jamaica, the Ghanaian dancehall superstar performed with Vybz Kartel at the latter's Freedom Street concert.

Their performance bolstered Shatta Wale's stocks in the dancehall fraternity, especially considering Vybz Kartel's acknowledgement of him as the King of African Dancehall.

Several international moves, including high-profile collaborations, are expected to follow Shatta Wale's historic achievement in Jamaica.

Steflon Don teases collaboration with Shatta Wale

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Steflon Don shared an 85-second audio snippet of her song with Shatta Wale.

The BET Award nominee shared the snippet online after a fan questioned her for an update on the collaboration.

Shatta Wale and Steflon Don go way back. In 2019, when Steflon Don visited Ghana for a performance at Fuse ODG's This is Africa concert in Accra.

She expressed her admiration for the On God hitmaker. They were rumoured to have worked on a single which will feature on Shatta Wale's Wonderboy album. The 13-track album came out with no features.

According to Shatta Wale's former manager, the collaboration was repurposed for the musician's GOG album which also got shelved after the tracklist leaked.

It's unclear what the future holds for Steflon Don and Shatta Wale. While the Ghanaian star is bent on increasing his international ratings this year, Steflon Don appears to have a choked pipeline of unreleased hits, which she's considering offloading.

Steflon Don drops Shatta Wale collaboration snippet

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Steflon Don's post teasing her new song with Shatta Wale.

@gideon_gbekle noted:

"So, two human beings go enter studio cook banger like this and just decide to hoard it? It won’t be well with you and Wale."

@Kinatajnr said:

"No release this song eno go better give her ooo what a song."

@withAlvin__ wrote:

"This is a dope song. Why were you guys sitting on it? 👀"

@SneakerNyame_ remarked:

"Wale is global🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@hassif_kamal shared:

"So why didn’t you release it? You are really sleeping on this hard sound. A hard music video and a well-structured date for release would create a massive wave globally."

@WholeEmpire added:

"Lemme just screen-record this and listen to it since you guys don’t want to release it on digital platforms hmm. Lemme enjoy this first before the official release."

Shatta Wale flaunts new mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had acquired a new $2.5 million mansion following his return to Ghana.

The SM boss' beautifully painted new house has two big swimming pools, a big compound and a garage filled with his numerous expensive luxurious cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and Range Rover.

The musician, known for his extravagant lifestyle, posted videos of the house's exterior on social media, exciting scores of fans.

