A sixty-five-year-old Ghanaian man who walked from Kumasi to Accra ahead of John Dramani Mahama's inauguration did not walk in vain as he's been rewarded for his move.

Alhaji Ayaana received a brand-new vehicle and an undisclosed amount of money from a private company after walking from Kumasi in Ashanti to the Greater Accra Region.

65-year-old Alhaji Ayaana receives a car gift for walking from Kumasi to Accra. Image source: Ameyawtv

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist commenced his journey on January 4 and ended on January 5, 2025.

The 65-year-old Tamale-based businessman embarked on the journey to show support for former President John Mahama following his re-election during the Saturday, December 7, presidential poll.

After his triumphant arrival in Accra, Mr Ayaana was gifted a new vehicle. He was spotted in a video with renowned media personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), who presented the gift. Alhaji Ayaana was taken aback after receiving the gift. He least expected it.

The Ghanaian man expressed profound gratitude to the private company that honoured him with the vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to 65-year-old's gifts

Netizens who saw the video of the 65-year-old man's gift were impressed. Many congratulated him in the comments section of the post. Others also speculated that President John Mahama's wealthy brother, Ibrahim Mahama, gifted the car to the man.

@kubli bii bukaljia wrote:

"He should sell the car to add to the money to pay off his debts. He can't be driving a new car whilst owing."

@BASSARE_QUEEN wrote:

"I will be starting mine tomorrow from dambai to togo."

@He is single wrote:

"Thank you Ibrahim Mahama."

@Ali wrote:

"Hard work pays."

@Umarsualah wrote:

"Masha Allah tabarakallah Alhamdulillah."

@PagnaaJay wrote:

"Big congratulations to you Alhaji Ayana."

@Abdul Jalil wrote:

"Congratulations alhaj ayana may you live long by Allah's grace."

@ifeanyiatika wrote:

"Alhamdulillah."

@user871378115069916 wrote:

"Soo beautiful."

@alhassanfuseini627 wrote:

"Congratulations."

@user2757028773968 wrote:

"Congratulations to alhaj."

@Yakubu Zaidan wrote:

"Alhamdullilah man of wisdom."

@Chief Red power wrote:

"Nice Congrats."

@Wahab Loharili wrote:

"More blessings ahead Insha Allah."

@Sheikh prince Danso wrote:

"Abeg make una tell me Wetin to do to win a car also ??"

@ibrahimalhassan9800 wrote:

"Good one."

@STERLING wrote:

"I will also walk from Nandom to Accra."

@Suad_Phulani wrote:

"Eeii eeeii.. wow..."

Ghanaian man walks to support Cheddar

Alhaji Ayaana is not the only Ghanaian who has embarked on an epic walk to support a politician.

Earlier, a young Ghanaian man travelled from Norway to Ghana to embark on a walk from Nkroful to Accra to support Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Some were impressed, while others were not.

