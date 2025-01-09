Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has released his first single of the new year, Lord I'm Amazed

The highly anticipated single will mark the Ghanaian superstar's 23rd birthday, which he celebrated on January 9

A representative from Black Sherif's team spoke to YEN.com.gh about the new single's significance

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has announced the release of his highly anticipated single, Lord I'm Amazed, which is set to soundtrack his 23rd birthday.

Black Sherif, born January 9, 2002, debuted in 2019 and became Ghana's Artiste of the Year in 2023, having released his high-striding album, the Villain I Never Was.

At 23, the award-winning youngster is Ghana's most-streamed artiste and boasts of a catalogue befitting a global sensation.

Black Sherif kickstart 2025 with a new single

2025 promises to be a busy year for the 23-year-old Black Sherif, who is set to release his sophomore album, Iron Boy.

A representative from Black Sherif's team told YEN.com.gh that his highly anticipated single, Lord I'm Amazed, is to give fans a glimpse into the bold and introspective journey that fans will experience when his new album drops.

Lord, I'm Amazed, which has already garnered significant traction thanks to its brilliant rollout strategy, dropped on January 9 with its soulful music video on YouTube.

According to the youngster, the song is a solemn prayer that speaks directly to the soul.

“This song is not just music; it’s my prayer, my gratitude, and my testimony wrapped in melody,” Black Sherif shared. “I want every listener to feel the same sense of awe and gratitude that I feel every day.”

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif releases new single

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Black Sherif's newly released single in celebration of his 23rd birthday.

@HalfDbeegh said:

"Black Sherif ein timing be solid o herh. Dropping Lord I’m Amazed on his birthday to show how grateful he is."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

“It’s written and bound to happen”💯👍."

@papayaw707 remarked:

"We love him, He shouldn’t allow just any hands pray on his head like that. There are evil people all over."

@agbovs21 noted:

"There’s a way that you make me feel ave been lying if I say am not patience enough #bigblessings #blacko."

@asiamah_johnn added:

"Black sherif fell off this song is trash make you fools never compare am to kwesi Arthur again."

Black Sherif flaunts customised jeep

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had been spotted in a brand new Jeep Wrangler JK diamond edition.

This adds to the musician's plush fleet of cars, which includes a Suzuki Jimny Brabus G800 and a miniature Mercedes-AMG G63, which he received after winning Artiste of the Year in 2023.

The 23-year-old star looked on the ground as he posed in front of the Jeep Wrangler in an expensive designer outfit.

